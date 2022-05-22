Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport is calling attention to our military veterans this month, Military Appreciation Month, by asking employees to wear red every Friday in honor of Remember Everyone Deployed (RED).
HAAP general manager and military veteran Jeff Russell said the initiative is a good way to show support for deployed service members. “I am in awe of the dedication and sacrifice our current generation of warfighters demonstrate during their deployments to protect our freedoms,” Russell said.
“I hope you’ll join me in support of our troops and their families all year long, but especially as we remember, honor and support our deployed active-duty service members this Military Appreciation Month,” Russell added.
BAE Systems, which manages communications for HAAP, will be making a $5,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank in honor of the military community, active-duty service members and veterans. Second Harvest works year round to help community members as well as veterans in the Tri-Cities area.
“In the time of need that we currently have, deployed families can experience some additional stress when their service member is not home with them,” Russell said. “So this is an effort to show support for those deployed service members.”
Wearing the color red every Friday isn’t something new. It’s just that few are aware of it because few practice it, other than military family members. There are two competing origin stories, according to military.com. One is that it began in 2005 with a chain email urging Americans to show support for our troops by wearing something red on Fridays. The other is that it started in 2006 in Canada with an event later led by the prime minister.
Regardless, it’s a great idea and one we all should embrace if for no other reason than to make our troops aware that we are thinking of their well-being as we thank them for every day they spend overseas on our behalf.
Russell said it is important for individuals to remember service members, especially during Military Appreciation Month.
“Oftentimes, there are many military service members all around us on a daily basis, whether they’re in the Guard or the Reserve, or active duty,” Russell said. “So when they go deploy, it’s a little bit of out of sight, out of mind, and this is a time for us to take a moment to say thank you and show appreciation for those service members’ commitment to the values that our country represents.”
Absolutely!
And not just in May, but year round.