Prosecutor Katz and others with some of the guns that allegedly went through Iron Pipeline

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, center and touching a pistol, is joined on July 22 by New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell and other law enforcement at a news conference about a gun trafficking ring that allegedly included 70-year-old Blountville man Rick Horne. The transfer path was called the Iron Pipeline, and the 11-month sting investigation against it, Operation Hotcakes.

 Contributed/Queens District Attorney's Office

If you keep a handgun in your glove box as most any Tennessean may legally do, it should always occur to you to lock your vehicle whenever you’re not in it. Otherwise, you should remove that weapon from your vehicle before someone steals it and it ends up via the Iron Pipeline in the hands of some punk who uses it to kill others.

Tennessee is among Southern states that provide thousands of stolen or illegal weapons to Northern states with stricter gun laws via what’s called the Iron Pipeline. Our recent package of stories on the problem contained startling information.

