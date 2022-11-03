Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, center and touching a pistol, is joined on July 22 by New York City Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell and other law enforcement at a news conference about a gun trafficking ring that allegedly included 70-year-old Blountville man Rick Horne. The transfer path was called the Iron Pipeline, and the 11-month sting investigation against it, Operation Hotcakes.
If you keep a handgun in your glove box as most any Tennessean may legally do, it should always occur to you to lock your vehicle whenever you’re not in it. Otherwise, you should remove that weapon from your vehicle before someone steals it and it ends up via the Iron Pipeline in the hands of some punk who uses it to kill others.
Tennessee is among Southern states that provide thousands of stolen or illegal weapons to Northern states with stricter gun laws via what’s called the Iron Pipeline. Our recent package of stories on the problem contained startling information.
We discovered that 384 firearms have been stolen in the four-county area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia over the past year, with only 63 recovered. By far, Kingsport and Sullivan County are the worst areas in this region for gun thefts. There were 193 guns stolen and only 31 recovered in Sullivan County. In Kingsport, 80 guns were stolen over the past year with only 17 recovered.
Not all thefts are reported. In Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee, only Virginia requires gun owners to report the loss or theft of a firearm. Failure to make a report can earn a gun owner a $250 civil penalty in Virginia. Reporting the loss protects a gun owner from criminal or civil liability for acts involving that weapon.
Tennessee lawmakers refuse such a law. In fact, last year Tennessee passed its Firearm Information Privacy Protection Act that bars disclosing information on gun owners for compiling a federal firearms registry. Five years ago, Tennessee failed to pass a reporting law similar to Virginia’s.
That’s something that state lawmakers should fix to help shut down the Iron Pipeline. As to gun owners, they should ensure their weapons are always locked up, in the home or in the car. And if a gun is lost or stolen, they should make that known to law enforcement.
The federal government has a part to play to shut down gun smuggling. Congress should pass robust gun trafficking laws and close a loophole that enables gun sellers to evade the licensed dealer system, allowing unlicensed sellers to sell high volumes of guns without background checks.
Tennessee lawmakers are to be commended for supporting the constitutional right of residents to arm themselves, but in Tennessee, there have been 47,478 firearms stolen in the past five years. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation records do not show how many of those were recovered. That also needs to be corrected.
Just this summer, there were two rings of criminals caught burglarizing vehicles in Kingsport. They stole more than half a million dollars in valuables, and police also recovered five stolen firearms which “were not secured,” said Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps. “They were in an unlocked car in the glove box. That’s not responsible ownership.”
There’s more than just concern about guns being on the streets and used against citizens. Capt. Andy Seabolt at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said, “Law enforcement encounters with armed individuals have increased over the last few years. When firearms end up in the wrong hands, the threat to law enforcement officers, as well as the general public, increases.”