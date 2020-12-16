The economic impact of the pandemic is being felt in holiday programs designed to help the less fortunate, such as the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.
The Registry for Good, a partnership between Walmart and the Salvation Army, allows donors to shop for toys from the comfort of home and have the gifts delivered directly to the Salvation Army service center for distribution to area children. Or, said Major Jayne May of the Kingsport Salvation Army, “You can still do it the old-fashioned way: Go to the store, pick an angel, shop and return it.”
As well, said Major May, “You can go online, buy a few toys and know that you’re helping maybe not just one child, but more than one child.”
The Salvation Army collects toys and clothes for children through toy drives and the official Angel Tree program. It was created by the Salvation Army in 1979 to provide toys and clothing for children at Christmas. “We try to make sure every child has three toys and some kind of clothing,” May said.
In Kingsport, Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at all three Walmart locations, Burke’s Outlet, Texas Roadhouse and Kroger. Senior angels are on the trees at the Walmart locations on Stone and Fort Henry drives.
“We have a little over 500 child angels and 70 senior angels on our trees this year,” May said. Across the region, approximately 85% of Angel Tree children have been adopted and about 62% of those gifts have already been returned.
The focus now is finishing strong.
To donate using Registry for Good, go to Walmart.com and click on the registry link. One of the options will be the Registry for Good; click there and you’ll be able to enter your ZIP code to find the registry in our area. The Angel Trees of Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City all have registries online.
Once Christmas is over, the registry will still be a viable way to support the Salvation Army. The registry will note items the Salvation Army needs on a regular basis such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, blankets and towels.
All Angel Tree gifts must be returned no later than Dec. 19. With your help, the neediest children in the region will have a happy Christmas.