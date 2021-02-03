The regional support given to Kingsport’s new animal shelter is heartwarming, but one last push remains to finish what has taken years to accomplish. The doors opened last fall on the city’s 17,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art animal shelter, and a major fundraising effort is now underway to finish paying for it.
Discussions about the need for a regional animal shelter began 10 years ago when the mayors of Sullivan County and its municipalities asked the state to recommend how to do a better job of taking care of stray cats and dogs. The existing facilities in Kingsport and Blountville were woefully inadequate and in need of major repair.
A state study recommended Kingsport and Sullivan County join forces and build one shelter to serve all, but the county withdrew as the project moved forward. Nonetheless, the city kept its commitment for a center with room for 180 animals, isolation rooms for dogs and cats, dedicated adoption spaces, an educational area for animal care and training, larger work spaces for employees, and the dog park at the rear of the property.
The city committed $680,000 toward the $3.7 million shelter, and a $1 million lead grant came from the James and Laura Rogers Foundation. With other donations, $843,000 remains to be raised, and our furry friends need your help.
The Good Steward Adoption Center sits on 3.5 acres off East Stone Drive just east of Cleek Road, between Clayton Homes and Kingsport Used Tires. It is a vital resource for this region in providing shelter for stray animals and working continuously to reunite lost pets with their owners and finding new homes for animals.
For decades, it was often a thankless job as animal shelter workers had to balance having enough space to house all the animals, coordinate pet adoptions, and develop homegrown campaigns to encourage people to be responsible and spay and neuter their pets. But no more. Kingsport can be proud that it has provided adequate facilities that provide care for cats and dogs and a perfect place to adopt a companion that could very well end up being a best friend.
“We’ve constructed a world-class adoption center,” said Tom Parham, president of PETWORKS. “We need to close out the loan so we don’t have any debt. We want all future contributions to be for operations.”
Food City has stepped up to support this phase of the campaign. Through March 2, Food City locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Rogersville will offer $1, $3 and $5 donation cards at checkout. If you wish to donate, you can select the desired dollar amount, and it will be added to your total. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit PETWORKS.
Other fundraising events include a Valentine’s Brunch Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. at the shelter, catered by Nick’s Chicken. Tickets are $30. Along with the meal, there will be a private behind-the-scenes tour of the new facility, one-on-one time with the fur babies, a photo booth and giveaways. A Fur Ball Gala and grand opening will take place in April.
Meanwhile, you may make a donation by visiting petworkstn.com, contacting PETWORKS, P.O. Box 7545, Kingsport TN 37664, or by calling Tom Parham at (423) 360-8092.
Your help is needed and greatly appreciated.