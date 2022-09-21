What began last year as a monthlong fundraising effort by members of the Kingsport Police Department was such a success that it has been expanded into a four-month event this year with broader public participation.
KPD employees are even kicking in their own money. And they are happy to do so. In exchange for a monthly donation to the campaign, called No Shave Fall-vember, officers are allowed to grow a beard, which is contrary to normal department policy.
Last year, each officer joining the campaign donated $35 for the one-month privilege of a well-trimmed beard. This year it’s $40 per month, or a total of $160 out of each participating officer’s pocket. No doubt, many officers will join the campaign, but we think the contribution for each participating officer should come from the public, not department employees.
Every single day that Kingsport police officers leave their home and family there is a risk they won’t be coming back. These men and women put their lives on the line for us every time they report for duty, and we think this campaign should be modified to give the public an opportunity to thank them for it by paying for their participation.
The campaign is structured such that participating police department employees contribute $160 for the entire four months of the campaign, and they are also being challenged to obtain a similar donation from a friend or family member, or anyone else. How about that first $160 take the place of the employee’s contribution?
It’s a great campaign that last year raised $12,250, which was donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. There was no public effort to raise contributions, but there is this year. Residents, businesses and other organizations can join the campaign by becoming community partner sponsors. Sponsorship tiers are: diamond level, $5,000; platinum, $2,500; gold, $1,000; silver, $500; bronze, $250; and blue level, (officer matching) $160. Holston Medical Group has already committed to be a diamond level sponsor after contributing $5,000 last year.
Cash donations must be hand-delivered; donations by check may either be hand- delivered or mailed; checks should be written to “KPD Employee Fund” with “No Shave Fall-vember” written in the memo line on the bottom left of the check; and, mailed checks must be received by Dec. 31 to KPD Employee Fund No Shave Fall-vember Campaign, 200 Shelby St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
This year’s campaign will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls Inc.
“Today, more than ever, we see how organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls Inc. are making a difference in the lives of young people in our community,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said.
Let’s send those checks on behalf of our police officers and other employees of the Kingsport Police Department. They keep us safe.
You should thank them for what they do on our behalf.