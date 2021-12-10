Over the past 56 years, thousands of Kingsport girls have found support, direction and many new friends in an environment designed to equip them to navigate economic and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated and independent at Girls Inc. of Kingsport.
It began in 1965 as the Kingsport Girls Club and within eight years opened the Cloud neighborhood facility that now is in need of renovation and expansion. To that end, Girls Inc. asks for your support and certainly is deserving of it. It currently serves about 100 young ladies, and once the renovation and expansion is complete, the organization will more than double that capability.
Julie Wright-Short, who has been the executive director for the past 15 years, said the overall goal of the campaign is to raise $3 million over the next five years. “We just want to reach that first million because then we can really start moving,” Wright-Short said of the campaign. “And we have to be in the neighborhood we serve. It’s going to take this whole community to help us. What we want is a place that will endure, and our girls deserve a place they can be proud of.”
The plan calls for renovating the original 11,000-square-foot building and adding 15,000 square feet. The new and improved facility will include a full-size gym, dedicated classroom space for all age groups, a STEM room, arts room, library and digital media lab, sensory room, teen lounge, and a secure and accessible playground. The new facility will still be one level, reoriented to front Dorothy Street.
Wright-Short said she would like to see everything finished by the end of 2025.
“We’re making a profound step to make a difference for the lives of girls in this community,” she said. “This is going to be a journey, but it’s a journey that our girls deserve. I’m excited about our girls having a building they deserve, to be proud of, that’s clean, neat and secure with a secure and accessible playground. We need to make this a place the girls will be proud of.”
Girls Inc. is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on inspiring and giving confidence to girls. Its roots date to the middle 19th century, and the organization was officially formed in 1945. It has chapters in all 50 states and Canada, providing educational and life skills programs for more than 140,000 young women each year.
Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy. Its positive outcomes are achieved through three core elements: people — trained staff and volunteers who build lasting, mentoring relationships; environment — girls-only, physically and emotionally safe, where there is a sisterhood of support, high expectations, and mutual respect; and programming — research-based, hands-on and minds-on, age- appropriate, meeting the needs of today’s girls. Informed by girls and their families, it also advocates for legislation and policies to increase opportunities for all girls.
Several years ago the nonprofit received a grant that laid out several goals — including to expand services.
“Over the course of two years, we were initially serving 780 girls. By the time the grant had finished, we had served 1,462 girls, before COVID-19,” said Wright-Short. “We increased our budget with very targeted fundraising from $300,000 to $400,000.”
Thanks to the hard work of the Kingsport Girls Inc. staff and board, the affiliate was able to expand and grow above and beyond the parameters laid out in the grant.
As a result, Girls Inc. of Kingsport was named the top affiliate in its budget category ($650,000) and recognized with the prestigious Excellence in Action Award during the national conference, held virtually due to the pandemic.
Girls Inc. of Kingsport has demonstrated excellence in strengthening and expanding its services to support the unique, ever-changing needs of girls. With your help, they can expand this commitment. You may donate online at girlsinckpt.org.