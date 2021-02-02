As the pandemic kept Tennesseans close to home last year, they took to the state’s rivers and lakes, recording the most boating-related deaths in 37 years. And despite that the highways were less traveled with traffic down 13% in the state, fatalities increased about 7%.
Public safety took a back seat last year. As we edge closer to warmer weather with infection rates dropping due to the vaccination program, we need to renew that focus. It was a tough year with nearly 9,000 Tennesseans falling victim to the pandemic. This year, let’s advocate for public safety on our roads and waterways as we continue to push our COVID-19 positivity and death rates down and our vaccination rate up.
Tennessee had 32 boating- related deaths in 2020 as boating traffic on the state’s lakes and rivers increased. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that 30% of the deaths had alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor. Along with the 32 deaths there were 61 serious injury incidents that hurt 82 people, the agency said.
How can you be safer on the water? Take a boater safety course, always wear your life jacket, and be aware of the water conditions around dams. Always boat with a sober operator. Operating while impaired is a crime. And report unsafe operation, boat accidents or law violations to your nearest TWRA dispatch center.
As a result of an increase in fatalities on our roadways, the state departments of Transportation and Safety and Homeland Security are teaming up to raise public awareness. With fatalities up even as traffic decreased, TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright is asking motorists to “take notice and work with us in making a change.”
Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said there were 1,211 fatalities on state highways last year. “The loss of life is never easy, especially when it could have been avoided,” he said.
How can you be safer on the highways?
“We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling. Obey the speed limit, stay off your phone, don’t drive distracted or impaired, and please wear your seat belt. Those simple choices will greatly cut down the chances of you dying in a crash,” Long said.
Of the 1,211 fatalities in 2020, 396 were unrestrained, up a surprising 32% from 2019. Fatalities in the urban and rural areas were up 56% and 44%. Shelby County led the state with a total of 244 roadway fatalities in 2020.
TDOT and partner agencies will be posting information to raise awareness of the importance of driving safely. Take heed, and help make 2021 a safer year as we make up for lost time on our highways and waterways.