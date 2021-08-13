We hope you caught our recent story about the incredible Daniel Boone carving by local artist Joe Pilkenton. If not, you may find it here: tinyurl.com/fv35jr65.
It’s an amazing piece of work resembling a portrait and stretching 4 by 8 feet, representing an estimated 500 hours of work. Pilkenton could sell it for a significant sum. He’d rather donate it.
But it needs a home.
Ideally, Pilkenton would like for it to be displayed in some fashion on Long Island of the Holston, along Riverfront Park or near the Netherland Inn since that’s where Boone began the Wilderness Trail. The island became a jumping off point for settlers going west.
Migrants would reach this area by overland travel then build flatboats or barges to continue west by water, down the Tennessee River. Such boat-building stimulated the development of the community of Christianville, on the north bank of the Holston and the western end of Long Island.
All Pilkenton asks is for the carving to be displayed in a proper way.
“I’ve no idea where it’s going right now,” he told us. “I just want it to be displayed somewhere it will be appreciated and people will have a little bit of knowledge of history.”
The Daniel Boone sculpture includes Boone and his axmen crossing the Holston River, with a short paragraph about their mission to blaze the Wilderness Trail. Though it looks like wood, the sculpture is made of a high-density foam that many companies use for signs and markers. Pilkenton said the foam carves much like basswood and is more durable on the outside. It’s waterproof and won’t shrink or warp, making it ideal for outdoor displays.
Pilkenton started working on the Daniel Boone sculpture more than four years ago. It was a teaching project, he said, with him doing the left half and student Becky Arnold doing the right half. Arnold, who also participated in the Lynn Garden mural project, has since moved to Florida, but she signed her half of the sculpture before moving.
Only recently has Pilkenton reached the point where he could actually finish the project and tie the two pieces together.
“I’m finishing the story on Becky’s side, carving it in, and then I’ll go in, tint it, and seal the whole thing,” Pilkenton said.
Pilkenton said he’d like to see his work displayed on Long Island near the existing plaque on the Cherokee Indians. We would worry about it at such a location with vandals having defaced miles of the city’s wilderness trail. As well, the city’s swinging bridge to the island is out of service.
We think a great place to put it, where more folks might see and appreciate it, is the lobby of the city’s new office building at Church Circle.
What a perfect complement it would be to the new city hall, and it would be safe and preserved.