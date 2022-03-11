Early Sunday morning we and much of Europe will observe an archaic ritual that everyone dislikes and which does us little to no good. We will adjust our timepieces to pretend for the next eight months or so that it’s an hour later than it actually is.
It’s not that we want to. It’s because Congress forces us to and refuses to undo the nonsense we call daylight saving time (DST.)
Year after year some congressman or senator will pledge to do away with it, but nothing ever happens. Why? Because as we all know, Congress is and always has been on the take — the more you donate to federal representatives’ re-election campaigns, the greater influence you have over legislation, and various agencies and organizations want our evenings to last longer.
Last year Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott sponsored a bill saying that with the pandemic, the nation had enough to deal with without fiddling with our clocks. It failed.
Michael Downing, author of “Spring Forward, the Annual Madness of Daylight Saving Time,” says the primary reason Congress will not repeal the Uniform Time Act of 1966 is because of lobbying by industries representing recreation, gardening, sports, anything that keeps us busy later in the daylight hours. He’s observed how every 20 years or so the federal government adds another month to daylight saving time, the last time because the sugar lobby wanted to extend trick-or-treating hours. And each time we extend DST, America becomes more out of sync with the rest of the world which doesn’t observe it, and consumes more energy.
Meanwhile, more states are joining the fight to end DST, including Tennessee. More than half the states have passed legislation to move clocks ahead an hour and keep them there, but only if Congress approves.
Most folks believe DST was created for the benefit of farmers when America was largely agricultural. But farmers don’t give a hoot about DST and never did. Indeed, they opposed it when the time switch was first made in March 1918 as a wartime measure. After the war ended, DST proved so unpopular that the federal law was repealed in 1919, though some state and localities continued the observance.
When World War II arrived, so did year-round DST, but from 1945 to 1966 observance was inconsistent, resulting in all manner of confusion for the transportation and broadcasting industries in particular, which pushed for standardization. Farmers, by the way, remained opposed. To “fix” things, the Uniform Time Act was established in 1966.
After 55 years of this misery, it’s time to repeal it, move time forward an hour, and be done with it. There simply is no good reason to continue changing our clocks twice annually. The U.S. Department of Energy says DST saves about a half a percent in total electricity per day.
However, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the closer you live to the equator where the amount of daylight varies little, the amount of electricity actually increases after the clocks are switched.
“Further studies in 2008 showed that Americans used more domestic electricity when they practice daylight saving. Today, as modern society marches forward, the energy argument may become obsolete. In terms of work, we’re not really a strictly 9 to 5 society any more,” the Almanac says.
Other studies show a negative impact on health, more car crashes and increased workplace injuries as folks get accustomed to time switches.
Looks like the only way we’re going to get rid of DST is to outspend the lobbyists.
Meanwhile, don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead.