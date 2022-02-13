In our little corner of the world, we seem isolated from some of the trials and tribulations facing larger cities, including public safety. That was until Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps updated the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Phipps reported that Kingsport is not immune to a nationwide increase in violent crime, along with violence toward police officers. At the same time, the department routinely is suffering a 20% vacancy rate partly due to unfilled positions.
“If you look at our vacancy rate we are around 20% on a daily basis,” Phipps said. He said the numbers also show that 60% of the force has been at the department for 10 years or less. “We are a very, very young department.”
Statistically, Kingsport has seen a drop in overall crime over the past three years. Phipps said much of that is due to the pandemic. According to KPD records, the largest drop-off in crime happened during March and April 2020, when the state went into lockdown as the pandemic started.
The KPD reported that in 2018, it responded to 65,878 calls. In 2019, it dropped to 58,967 and then rose slightly to 59,874 in 2020. Adult arrests dropped by 8% from 2019 to 2020, then 5% from 2020 to 2021. Juvenile arrests also dropped by almost 50% from 2019 to 2020, Phipps said. But they rose once again by 40% from 2020 to 2021, he said.
Phipps said the juvenile crime rate may have risen due to parents going back to work but some children still being at home.
“Idle hands became very busy,” he said.
Over the past two years, the department saw a decrease in burglaries, auto burglaries and robberies of businesses or individuals.
But the department saw an increase in aggravated assaults, vandalism and motor vehicle theft. Phipps said the combination of pandemic lockdowns and drugs has made a recipe for more violent crimes to take place. That also leads to more violence against police officers. He said 10 years ago an officer was assaulted every 19 days. Now, officers are assaulted every eight days, he said.
That’s intolerable. The department needs to focus on filling those 11 vacancies with incentives if necessary. But residents can also help reduce violent crime and protect officers on the job.
Do you have a Neighborhood Watch or community patrol? If not, start one. Build a partnership with police to get their help on solving neighborhood problems. Make sure your streets and homes are well-lighted.
Help parents ensure youth in the neighborhood have positive ways to spend their spare time through organized recreation, tutoring programs, part-time work, and volunteer opportunities. Help them solve problems and make it possible for neighbors to report suspicious activity or crimes without fear of retaliation.
Be part of rallies and other group activities to show you’re determined to drive out crime and drugs. Clean up the neighborhood and involve everyone. Focus on areas where you suspect drug activity and keep watch. Do the same for local parks. And develop and share a phone list of local organizations that can provide counseling, job training, guidance, and other services that can help neighbors.
Our police officers put their lives on the line every day they report to work. We should back them up when, where and how we can.