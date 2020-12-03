Kingsport’s Roosevelt Elementary School does not have a Parent Teacher Association (PTA), and that should be remedied. It does have a newly formed Business Teacher Association (BTA), and its first initiative needs your support.
Roosevelt’s PTA ceased all operations in June after its president and treasurer was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury in November last year for allegedly stealing at least $5,534 from the organization. According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Donna Galloway stole the money between 2014 and 2017. Officials say she misappropriated more than 96% of the funds raised by the community that was supposed to go to the school.
Officials say Galloway had control over all finances and was not supervised by other board members. That should not have happened.
“These actions could have been prevented if the PTA had adopted financial controls, as required by state law,” said State Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “Not only did PTA officials fail to separate financial responsibilities, but they also did not retain supporting documentation for many purchases.”
For the benefit of the students, the PTA should be re-established. Mistakes were made and can be learned from.
Despite that it’s the city’s smallest school in student population, Roosevelt is rated above average in school quality compared to other schools in Tennessee, according to Niche.com. Students are making above-average, year-over-year academic improvement and performing above average on state tests despite that 89% of students come from low-income families.
The BTA was created from community business leaders and representatives to make a difference in the lives of Roosevelt students and to show appreciation to the staff.
And with the holiday season approaching, its first initiative is a scooter drive. The goal is for every student to receive a new scooter. Niswonger Children’s Hospital is graciously donating safety helmets for every student in the school.
If you would like to be a part of this and donate, you can give funds and shopping will be done for you, or you can purchase a scooter and drop it off at one of the two locations: the Kingsport Chamber at 400 Clinchfield St. or Cumberland Marketing at 151 E. Main St.
“These students work hard to succeed every day. Being able to give them a scooter and helmet this year is our way of providing some extra cheer during the holiday season,” said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of Operations and Talent Development at the Kingsport Chamber.
“We are very appreciative of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Cumberland Marketing for helping us with this project.”
All scooters are due on Dec. 11 by 5 p.m. If you have any questions, contact Bennett at vbennett@kingsportchamber.org or Lauren Glass at lauren@ cumberlandmarketing.com.