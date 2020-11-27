The United Way of Greater Kingsport may come up short of its goal for the 2020 fundraising campaign. That almost never happens. But it’s not over yet, and a hard push by families and organizations, businesses and companies can get the job done so that dozens of member agencies do not have to reduce their programs next year.
Chairman Brent Mullins announced the campaign has raised slightly more than $2.6 million, or about 87% of a $3 million goal.
“The challenges this year we’ve all acknowledged, but it’s pretty amazing considering the challenges we were presented with,” Mullins said. “To be able to give at that level and know that’s going out to support all of those organizations and programs is a huge accomplishment.”
Great work, but we can do better. We need to do better, especially this year when the need is so great.
The shortfall is due to the pandemic of course. Some folks who give every year have lost their jobs and are struggling just to put food on the table. Some businesses that the United Way has always counted on have closed; others are trying to survive a loss of revenue, especially in this devastating second wave of the COVID-19 virus.
We all know that those who usually give would do so again if they could. We can help them by stepping up for them as we are able. As Mullins said, “The fight is not over. There’s still more dollars coming in.”
Dollars raised through the campaign stay in the greater Kingsport area and go to member agencies that sustain positive impacts on the health, education and financial stability of our community.
This year’s campaign theme is “United We’re Strong,” which focuses on the greater Kingsport community’s collective power to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every resident. The dollars raised improve the lives of more than 1,400 people on any given day, said Keith Parker, United Way board president. “Every day in our community, people are struggling with different personal situations and different needs. This is not a fight they can take on alone,” Parker said.
Our United Way supports 43 programs through 31 agencies such as the Boy Scouts of America, the Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc., Hope House, the Literacy Council and Meals on Wheels. Programs supported fall into four focus areas: helping children and youth succeed; promoting self-sufficiency; ensuring safety and stability; and supporting aging with choices.
Through these agencies and initiatives, the United Way improves lives by tackling early- grade literacy, helping break the cycle of poverty, confronting access to effective health care, supporting the needs of senior citizens, and battling the opioid addiction in our region.
Contributions can be made by texting “uwaykpt” to 404-03 or by mailing a check to UWGK, 301 Louis St., Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660. Easy-to-give online options are also available at www. uwaykpt.org/give. For more information, call (423) 378-3409, ext. 14.