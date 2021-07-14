Tuesday’s release of a Kingsport Axmen player and his subsequent arrest was a dark day for the first-year baseball franchise and the revamped Appalachian League as a whole. Of a million things one might imagine happening this year, surely this fell on no one’s radar.
But with all the hate, short tempers and volatility in today’s society, why should we be surprised? Our young people aren’t immune to what seethes around them, though we always hope they’re not so jaded and filled with so much anger at a young age.
While this single event will leave a mark, we trust those who have attended Axmen games will see this as the isolated event it surely was and continue to support the franchise, management and the remaining players who have come to our city for a summer of fun and competition.
We’ve been to the Axmen games. We’ve seen a consistent crowd of enthusiastic supporters. We’ve seen entertaining baseball.
And we’ve seen the camaraderie among the players. We’ve watched them console and celebrate. We’ve watched them high-five and bump helmets. We’ve watched them win and lose as a team.
And we will continue to do so. We hope you will, too. And if you’ve not seen an Axmen game, we encourage you to get out to the ballpark and support these young men.
In 1970, The Osmonds released "One Bad Apple," and the catch line was "One bad apple don't spoil the whole bunch…" Now is the time for us to remember that catch line. One alleged bad apple doesn’t spoil the rest of the Axmen team, nor the franchise, nor the league.
Go see the good apples. Go let the team and management know you still love them. You’ll be glad you did.