Kingsport Board of Education President Jim Welch has invited comment at a Jan. 25 board work session about whether Sevier Middle School should alter its traditional school colors when students move to the former Sullivan North High School building next year.
Welch has made clear it will be a “school-level decision.” We would narrow the discussion further. It should be a student-level decision, and we encourage parents to support their Sevier students by asking them to think about what they might say to the board and bringing them to the meeting.
Why make any change to the Sevier red and white? We’ve heard no good reason.
The notion arose in a board discussion earlier this year to add the color gold to Sevier’s colors as a means of paying homage to what were the black and gold colors of North when it was a county high school. But why pay homage to the past? You would need every color of the rainbow to embark on such a path.
Sevier Principal Kelli Seymour and Kim McDavid-Wolfe, president of the Sevier Parent Teacher Student Association, are adamantly opposed. McDavid-Wolfe has hammered the idea, as well as a suggestion to also add the color blue to Sevier’s red and white to represent some Robinson Middle School students who will be moving to Sevier next year.
Said McDavid-Wolfe, the Sevier student body “did not ask to be moved” to the new building. There’s “no need to add gold and definitely no need to add blue. Yes, there may be some from Robinson attend Sevier, but it works the other way as well. We are not merging districts.”
Kingsport has two middle schools, and their colors should “remain as is with the Robinson blue/white and Sevier red/white. The colors mix to form maroon for Dobyns-Bennett, which is a very strong statement for our school system,” McDavid-Wolfe said.
A school’s colors have a strong purpose. They help unite students by representing them on uniforms and other items of identification.
They are a school’s foundation and message at sports and other school events. They build morale among students as well as teachers as an expression of school spirit.
A school’s colors should not be arbitrarily changed as is proposed for Sevier.