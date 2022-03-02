“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” That’s the motto for the U.S. Postal Service, but add a pandemic and it could also apply to the Kingsport Book Fair, which was held last August at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium and returns this weekend.
Proceeds from the book fair benefit literacy programs of the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library as well as Team First Book Greater Kingsport, a part of the Team First Book volunteer program within the national First Book organization.
Team First Book Greater Kingsport is an all-volunteer organization formed in 2004 to serve children from low-income families from kindergarten through high school. It works closely with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Sullivan County, which provides free books in Tennessee to pre-K children. Its funding comes from grants and donations and efforts such as the book sale.
The 2022 Book Fair opens Thursday at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium next to Dobyns-Bennett High School and continues through Sunday. According to organizers, COVID-19 precautions will be taken seriously, and hand sanitizers will be available.
On Thursday there will be a pre-sale from 5-9 p.m., with admission $10. An academic pre-sale will be held from 7-9 p.m., with a $5 admission with student, faculty or staff ID. The free event is Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A half-price sale begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday followed by a $10 bag sale on Sunday starting at 12:45 p.m.
More than 20,000 used books at bargain prices will be available this year, organizers said, including fiction, nonfiction, children’s, large print, textbooks, art, cookbooks, histories/biography, classics, regional, nature, hardcover, paperback, multimedia, vinyl and non-English.
Sales are cash only for less than $25 and for sales greater than $25 cash or credit cards. The event is using multiple rooms to enable social distancing requirements.
For more information or to volunteer call (423) 967-7135 or email KingsportBookFair@gmail.com or go online to facebook.com/KingsportBookFair.
Reading is good for you because it improves your focus, memory, empathy and communication skills. It can reduce stress, improve your mental health, and help you live longer. Reading also allows you to learn new things to help you succeed in your work and relationships.
If most of your daily reading consists of social media posts and text messages, you’re missing out on a whole new world.
Visit the book fair. With thousands of books in every field, surely you’ll find something you like.