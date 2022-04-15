U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport, along with six other members of Tennessee’s congressional delegation, has sent a letter to the Veterans Administration complaining that the state’s national cemeteries for veterans are quickly running out of space.
If most of the state’s congressional delegation is concerned, something must be done. Certainly, our federal lawmakers know what they’re talking about especially in going public with this allegation. Or do they?
Our veterans deserve and have earned the right to be buried in Tennessee’s national cemeteries. How could this be allowed to happen?
Thing is, it hasn’t, says a spokesman for the Veterans Administration.
“Please rest assured that our veterans cemeteries are not running out of burial space,” says Gary Kunich of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Harshbarger, along with the other U.S. representatives from Tennessee, forwarded their letter to the VA on March 31 and asked that the VA respond by April 30. Kunich said the VA will be “responding to the seven members of Congress shortly.”
Besides Harshbarger, the other members of Congress who signed the letter are U.S. Rep. Mark Green, U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleicschmann, U.S. Rep. David Kustoff and U.S. Rep. John Rose.
In their letter, the congressional members say that Tennessee is “dangerously close” to not having funeral space for veterans. “Of the five national cemeteries located in Tennessee serving our veteran constituents and their families, only two currently have burial space available and even those limited spaces are rapidly running out,” the letter states.
But Kunich said there are more than just five cemeteries across the state available to veterans and another two that are available just across state lines. Two of five national cemeteries in Tennessee are currently open for burials: Chattanooga and the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City. The other three are cremation only.
There are also four grant-funded state veterans cemeteries with two located in Knoxville. “Every one of Tennessee’s 440,000 veterans live within 75 miles of an open veterans cemetery,” Kunic said.
He said all three of the national cemeteries that are currently not available for burials and are cremation only also have nearby state veterans cemeteries.
It would appear that someone’s confused, and we don’t believe it’s the VA, which “actively monitors the capacity of both VA national cemeteries and VA grant-funded state cemeteries,” Kunich said, “and will continue to fund expansions of these cemeteries.”
We expect our congressional representatives to know what they are talking about before they act. But this is another in a growing number of examples of that not being the case, and not for just Tennessee’s representatives.