Lee Cointy rezoning hearing Dec. 21, 2022

Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford and son Jamie, at podium, during Wednesday's Lee County Planning Commission hearing on rezoning a 91-acre site in the Seminary area of the county. the commission voted 3-0 to deny the request.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

Nobody wants an explosives factory in their neighborhood, and that was sufficient reason for the Lee County Planning Commission to support area residents and reject a proposal to turn land zoned for agriculture into industrial uses in the county’s Seminary section.

And there are other good reasons to reject the rezoning request. For one, it would open the door to a wide variety of manufacturing and heavy commercial uses, activities that have the potential to produce noise and odors and damage to the environment — perhaps even a bitcoin mining site such as Washington County in Tennessee has been agonizing over.

