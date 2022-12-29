Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford and son Jamie, at podium, during Wednesday's Lee County Planning Commission hearing on rezoning a 91-acre site in the Seminary area of the county. the commission voted 3-0 to deny the request.
Nobody wants an explosives factory in their neighborhood, and that was sufficient reason for the Lee County Planning Commission to support area residents and reject a proposal to turn land zoned for agriculture into industrial uses in the county’s Seminary section.
And there are other good reasons to reject the rezoning request. For one, it would open the door to a wide variety of manufacturing and heavy commercial uses, activities that have the potential to produce noise and odors and damage to the environment — perhaps even a bitcoin mining site such as Washington County in Tennessee has been agonizing over.
Resident and real estate business owner Brenda Hill joined others at the Planning Commission meeting to act on the request, saying that one of the Seminary section’s assets is its scenery, which would be threatened in a manufacturing zone.
Also, many area residents rely on wells for water in karst typography that also could be affected by various manufacturing processes.
“Once it is rezoned, they can sell it to people who can do whatever they want,” said resident Ruth Gilliam.
County doctor Art Van Zee and wife and attorney Sue Ella Kobak both said they were concerned about the rezoning because it could open up the area for another business to buy the rezoned site and use it for businesses such as a quarry.
As well, Kobak — citing her own involvement in writing the county’s zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan — said the commission had no standing to consider Appalachia Explosives’ request because the company does not own the property and has not acquired necessary bonding or permitting for the business at that site.
Commissioner Joyce Williams moved to deny the request, adding that allowing the M-2 rezoning for the Seminary site would bring similar requests that would be hard to deny.
Commission members Joyce Williams, acting commission Chair Donnie Brooks and Ricky Ellis voted against the request by Appalachia Explosives LLC after almost two hours of public comment from county residents on the proposed rezoning of 90.47 acres of agriculture-zoned land to M-2 industrial use. The site is located near the Wise County line.
Company owner Cliff Wolford, wife Cheryl and son Jamie presented details on the request, which included construction of an office building, maintenance shop and a number of magazine structures for explosive components. Cliff Wolford told the commission that some inaccurate statements have been circulating in the county about planned blasting and a larger company coming in to use the site.
“I’m no big company,” Wolford said, adding that he as a Lee County native wanted to move his business back to the area after leasing a site in Wise County and help create jobs for local residents.
“I’m tired of standing idly by and seeing people leave the county to find jobs,” Jamie Wolford added.
That should be appreciated. But bottom line, it’s the wrong business for this area, and the commission is to be commended for its decision.