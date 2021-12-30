Back in March, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee introduced legislation to require greater transparency for foreign investments on college and university campuses and prohibit the establishment of Confucius Institutes.
“Colleges and universities are a place for the robust debate of ideas — not a place for foreign governments to operate in the shadows,” said Lee. The Washington Post defines Confucius Institutes as “Chinese-language and cultural centers funded by grants from China — more than 1,000 have been established around the world, usually on university campuses.”
With respect to state government transparency, the governor should take his own advice.
The state is being sued over its decision to deny public access to a report recommending how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that a contractor undertook at the request of the Lee administration. The Public Citizen Litigation Group helped file the suit against the Tennessee Department of Human Resources, which has denied access to what is without doubt a public record which, as per state law, must be made available upon request.
The consulting firm provided a “government efficiency assessment and review to identify potential performance improvements and assist the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic including but not limited to cost efficiency, citizen and state employee experience, overall government effectiveness, state government department review, and fiscal benchmarking and forecasting.”
This is certainly information the public is entitled to know, and there’s no legal justification for the state withholding it. Court documents show an attorney for DHR denied the request in September shortly after it was filed, saying the records are “subject to the deliberative process privilege and contain confidential information that is subject to the exception for information regarding operational vulnerabilities.”
Nonsense. As the lawsuit points out, the report does not fall under a deliberative process exemption, which isn’t even in state law. That exemption was described in a 2004 appeals court decision under which a court determined that certain documents could remain secret if officials deem them part of their decision-making process. The report isn’t exempt from disclosure because it “does not reflect conversations or deliberations among high government” officials and is “not a draft report, but a final one,” the suit argues.
Additionally, the lawsuit says the “operational vulnerabilities” exception is meant to apply to the state’s computer systems or technical networks. Even if there were information deemed confidential due to operational vulnerabilities in the report, the state is required to redact those sections and produce the report.
The suit maintains that there is no basis for Tennessee to withhold the report from the public. But this isn’t the first time the Lee administration has ignored state law in hiding information from public view. The governor’s office “regularly cites deliberative process to exclude certain documents when producing records requested by the Associated Press,” the news agency reported, “often when it comes to communications of members of his team.”
“It is important to protect conversations between the governor and his closest advisers so they can have frank conversations,” said Deborah Fisher of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government. “There is a reason for that. But it seems this exemption has been expanded to any advice that the governor’s administration may receive.”
Early in his administration, Lee’s office also cited “executive privilege” more than a dozen times as a reason to withhold some records.
Tennessee statutes, including the open records laws, do not define executive privilege. The Tennessee Constitution does not mention it.
It continues to disappoint that Lee, who preached transparency when he took office, continues to demonstrate a lack of it.