There are many demands on the public dollar. While environmental infrastructure is among the most important, it often gets short shrift, as may Laurel Run Park in Hawkins County.
The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber says Laurel Run is incredible. “There are 37.5 miles of trails and an overlook that rises 300 feet above the park to give you a unique perspective of the surrounding area, old homesteads, an unfinished cabin and smoke house, and two waterfalls. Laurel Falls is a scenic, 20-minute hike up the trail. An additional 20-minute hike will take you to Kiner Creek Falls.
“Plan on spending the day exploring all we have to offer. Inside the 440-acre park is a one-mile paved walking path along the river’s edge for an ever-changing view, as well as a baseball/softball field, basketball court, tennis court, playground, amphitheater, and multiple picnic shelters scattered throughout the park,” the chamber says.
The problem is that “ever-changing view” along the river. It’s changing because the river is reclaiming it through flooding and erosion.
Hawkins County Facilities Manager Sarah Davis recently presented the County Commission’s Budget Committee with a $250,000 plan to repair and preserve the park’s shoreline.
Already facing a $2 million budget deficit, however, committee members didn’t express optimism about any money for the park in the next operating budget.
Commissioner Jason Roach said if the county “can’t fund to maintain the park so that it has an appropriate amount of public use, then what do we do with it?”
Committee members might check out the reviews at Tripadvisor and see what the public has done with it:
• We rented a shelter for a grandson’s birthday party. The kids played at the playground and in the creek. Everything was perfect for our needs.
• It’s the best little park around.
• I love this place. Pretty much has something for everyone and admission is free.
• Beautiful place to picnic, hike, take pictures, views of mountains and rivers, feel like you are far away but close to everything.
• Nice quiet place for family or group picnics, fishing by the river or hiking up to falls very beautiful. Great family fun. Have a basketball court also and covered shelters available.
• Nice picnic pavilions with roof and electricity. Friendly help. Great trail overlooking the surroundings. Good exercise and great scenery.
• The biggest tip, as everyone notes, is that if you want to see the falls in all their glory, go when there has been decent rain.
• If you only visit the first falls, it’s still worth the trip. I’ve been several times with and without my family and will go again in the future.
• I’ve been going to this park my whole life. It’s just a nice place to be active and interact with nature and other people.
• One of the nicest parks around in my opinion. Local to my home and is well kept and maintained.
• This park is so beautiful. There are neat hiking trails and it’s shaded nicely.
• I love this park. We’ve had several of our daughters’ birthday parties here. We like bringing the kids on a hot summer day and letting them play in the creek. Great playground. We will definitely be returning here.
• This is a great place to trail run and hike. Have fun on these beautiful trails in a beautiful place.
Isn’t this worth preserving?