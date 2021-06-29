Occasionally, a dose of common sense and a dash of outspoken voters win out. The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee voted early this month to do nothing about continued riverbank erosion at popular Laurel Run Park. Two years ago, about half the park’s Holston River shoreline was protected from erosion, and county Facilities Manager Sarah Davis presented the committee with a request to complete the work, which would cost about $135,000.
But Budget Committee Chairman Mike Herrell opposed spending the money because, he said, there’s no guarantee it will protect the shoreline in the event of a major flood. Indeed, Mother Nature offers no guarantees. An asteroid could wipe out the entire park. A volcano could erupt in the middle of it.
But as Davis pointed out, there is a 100% guarantee that absent the work, the river will continue to consume the park. And the window for the county to do something about that is closing. The county’s permit to repair the shoreline expires in December 2022, and new such permits are difficult to get, Davis said.
At its most recent meeting, the Budget Committee heard from Commissioner Jeff Barrett, who chairs the County Commission’s Parks Committee. He said that since the committee turned down the park repair, he had been asked by several of his constituents to bring the project back up, and after a lengthy discussion the committee voted 7-0 to include $135,000 in the second draft of the 2021-22 county general fund budget.
The original funding request for Laurel Run Park was $250,000 and also included repairs to the hiking trail up to the waterfall, the addition of drainage elements on the trail, and construction of three foot bridges over the creek. But those things can wait. The shoreline cannot.
But again, Herrell expressed concern that the project won’t hold back the river.
“I don’t care what you put in up above or down below. It’s eventually going to go away, no matter how much rock you put in there,” Herrell said.
Davis countered that the proposed work is the same procedure that the Tennessee Valley Authority uses at its locations, including the John Sevier power plant near Rogersville. A fiber material is placed along the shoreline, followed by large “table top” size boulders on top of the fiber. The small boulders, which are already piled up at the park awaiting this project, are then placed on and around the large boulders.
“This is the same thing TVA does to their shoreline,” Davis said. “It’s working for them. Hopefully it will work for us.”
Davis told the committee that if the permit expires before the erosion project is completed it will be extremely difficult to get another one. “The thing about the shoreline is once it’s gone, you can’t get it back,” Davis said. “It’s not something you can say, we’ll fix it in five years. You can’t fix it in five years.”
Commissioner Danny Alvis also expressed support for the park project, noting that it is well used by the public. Alvis said that even if the committee didn’t approve it, he would support an amendment to include the funding when the County Commission votes on the budget. “I think the park is worth keeping,” Alvis said.
Voters think so, too, and the Budget Committee is to be commended for responding to them and putting the project back on the front burner where it belongs.