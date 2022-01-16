There’s no end to laws governing the care and treatment of animals in Tennessee, but they differ depending on where animals are housed. The state has basic laws in place, and over time localities have expanded on them, some more so than others.
Counties should set the standard covering all who own animals, regardless of whether they live in cities within the county. To that end, Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance has stepped up, and his action is to be appreciated by those who insist on proper care of animals.
Vance is sponsoring a “work-in-progress” resolution, which should consolidate, add to where necessary, and enforce animal care and treatment regulations. It’s going to take a lot of work to get a finished product that covers, as much as possible, all circumstances of care and treatment, with degrees of offensive treatment and penalties. It may be more work than can be handled efficiently without additional help.
“It’s about holding people accountable and defending helpless animals that can’t defend themselves,” Vance told us.
He said the subject was brought to his attention by the sheriff’s office and workers and board members for the county’s animal shelter.
“I want some way to help our animal control and sheriff’s office personnel to be able to address animal neglect with some enforcement power to back them up when they answer these calls and find a dog tangled in a chain tied to a tree, with no water and no shelter,” Vance said.
Currently, those answering such a call only have the power to tell the animal’s owner they need to do better, Vance said. It’s hard to believe that the county has no power of enforcement beyond that. But if true, Vance may need state legislators to become involved.
State law, according to Vance’s resolution, permits counties to regulate stray animals including licensing, operating shelters, and setting and enforcing rules with penalties not to exceed $500 for each violation.
In some cases, a $500 penalty may prove insufficient, for instance when someone continually abuses an animal over an extended period.
Vance’s resolution asks the Sullivan County Commission to adopt a list of care standards “to ensure that our precious animals are cared for” and establishes regulations for standards in animal care as “a step in improving the quality of life for dogs, cats and animals and promoting safe neighborhoods and a positive quality of life for citizens and visitors.”
The guidelines that are attached to the resolution are just a boilerplate starting point provided as an example of what some other counties in the state have adopted, Vance said.
“I’m going to be meeting with County Attorney Dan Street later this week to talk about the proposed rules and regulations and how enforcement would work,” Vance said. “And I’ll be talking to the board of the county animal shelter, and the employees there. And the sheriff’s office.”
This is a high-priority and complicated mission requiring extensive research and legal review.
We commend Commissioner Vance for his initiative, and we would implore the county to employ a consultant to present a finished product that also satisfies the needs of the cities, and one that would be a model for other counties.
With surrounding counties and municipalities in much the same situation, a regional approach may better serve so that on this important issue we speak with a single voice and care with unified hearts.