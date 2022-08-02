Kingsport and Sullivan County are to be commended, along with Carter County, Elizabethton and Erwin, for allocating all of the money they received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit to the proposed Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility.
Hawkins County gave but one-fourth of its share. But it also deserves praise for supporting the regional effort for the past 10 years. It has been doing the same thing in giving the addicted of Hawkins County a way out.
Regional district attorneys have pegged the former Carter County Annex to be the home for the regional drug treatment facility. The annex, formerly known as the Carter County Work Camp, opened in 1986 but closed after the Tennessee Department of Corrections determined it was no longer cost-effective. It’s a 180-bed dorm-style facility that housed minimum-security inmates, and district attorneys envision the facility offering inpatient treatment to addicts sent there by the recovery courts in the three judicial districts covering Northeast Tennessee.
Addicts would stay there up to 18 months for treatment. In addition, the facility would be remote, secure and have components to address sobriety, mental health, vocational training, and lessons on how to get and keep a job.
“We’d like to find out what their skills, talents and abilities are and get them while they’re there to go out and begin developing those skills and then hopefully when they’re released ... they have a job lined up,” said Sullivan County Distict Attorney General Barry Staubus. “We find out many of the folks come from a culture of where they never really worked, have not been expected to work, or had incentives not to work. Hopefully, they’ll build some sense of responsibility and for the first time be productive.”
The regional center will serve all plaintiff counties in the lawsuit: Sullivan, Washington, Hawkins, Hancock, Carter, Greene, Hamblen, Unicoi and Johnson.
Since 2012, Hawkins County Sessions Court Judge Todd Ross’ Recovery Court has been offering those services on a much smaller scale in a program profiled by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Judge Ross’ program was certified by the state in 2015. Without it, said Ross, the county would “just keep throwing them in jail and letting them out. When they get out, they’re not any better off than they were when they went in.”
He created the county’s drug recovery court in 2012 to offer an alternative to jail for those facing drug-related charges.
“To me, being a judge isn’t putting them in jail and letting them out and putting them in jail and letting them out,” Ross said. “I’ve got an obligation to them and the community to find out why they’re coming in.”
As it should, the county is using a majority of its lawsuit funding to provide further support to Judge Ross’ efforts. Also as it should, it’s backing the regional effort.
