J. Gerard Stranch IV announced the $35 million settlement in the ‘Sullivan Baby Doe’ opioid case.

Kingsport and Sullivan County are to be commended, along with Carter County, Elizabethton and Erwin, for allocating all of the money they received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit to the proposed Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility.

Hawkins County gave but one-fourth of its share. But it also deserves praise for supporting the regional effort for the past 10 years. It has been doing the same thing in giving the addicted of Hawkins County a way out.

