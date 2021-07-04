There is a sharp difference between Kingsport and Johnson City in how the homeless are treated. The Kingsport Homeless Ministry proposes a day center and night shelter in downtown Kingsport, while Johnson City conducts weekly sweeps to clear the homeless out of its downtown.
The ministry has been working for years to establish a shelter for Kingsport’s homeless in the downtown area where they can walk to other services such as food; the proposed shelter will not serve meals. Johnson City Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said the city does not want it to be convenient for homeless people to use services such as food and clothing that are available downtown.
“If we get them away from the core area and they have to walk awhile to get to those services, then we think ... the long-term impact is they’ll go someplace else,” Pindzola said.
Bobby Flowers, president of the Kingsport Homeless Ministry’s board, said, “Homeless people don’t have cars. They’re going to walk to wherever they need to be.” The shelter “needs to be somewhere close to all the other resources. Putting it outside of town or on Stone Drive, nobody’s going to come.”
But Pindzola doesn’t want them to come. Why? Because he sees homeless people walking around downtown Johnson City as an impediment to economic development as the city experiences a resurgence in commercial activity. Pindzola said it’s been “too convenient” for homeless people to locate in areas in and around downtown.
“If that’s the case, then that would encourage people to come to Johnson City, and we don’t want that,” Pindzola said. “We’re trying to get them far enough away that it becomes an inconvenience.”
He may get his wish.
The Kingsport Homeless Ministry has a building in the 700 block of East Sullivan Street in downtown Kingsport under contract as a “one-stop” homeless shelter and service center. The ministry would like to have the facility operating this fall, offering basic medical, mental health, medication management, case management and shower and laundry facilities — but no kitchen since meals are provided to the homeless through other programs.
The night shelter is to have a capacity of about 35 to 40 equally divided between men and women, Flowers said. Areas screened by a privacy fence would allow for use as a day shelter and to provide access to services.
The initial cost to purchase and renovate is $540,000, with annual operational costs projected to be $550,000 when the facility reaches capacity.
“We’re trying to provide a service that’s not currently in existence for people with drug and alcohol and mental issues who are barred from other shelters in town,” said Don Royston, treasurer of the KHM. “Our shelter will be a low-barrier shelter. That’s what we’re trying to do, to provide that step up if they’re willing to do it.”
The facility will have 24-hour security — both in personnel and electronically.
No one wants to see the homeless wandering the streets in search of food and shelter. But let’s face it, homelessness is an issue that must be addressed in a civil, humane way.
The Kingsport Homeless Ministry, by offering a helping hand instead of just a handout, has its eye on that kind of solution.