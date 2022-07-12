Congratulations Tennessee Board of Regents for absorbing pressing cost increases across the board to keep tuition rates and online course fees stable at its schools next year, including Northeast State Community College.
This won’t present significant savings to the college-bound, but in this economy every bit we can squeeze out counts. And it may well make the difference for some families as to whether their child will attend college this fall.
To its credit, this is the second time in three years that the board has held the line on tuition, and expressing appreciation for Northeast State was interim President Dr. Connie Marshall.
“Northeast State is grateful to the Tennessee Board of Regents for their decision to keep college accessible and affordable to all students,” she said. “We celebrate this news with our students who are striving to make the best use of their financial resources.”
Last year’s tuition increase of just 1.83% also reflected the board’s efforts to keep costs down. So that represents the total increase to customers of Northeast State over a three-year period, and that’s all but a miracle considering how much costs have gone up to operate community colleges, from energy to staffing and everything in between. The TBR did not raise any other mandatory fees and suspended the campus-specific online course fee for the past year.
The TBR governs the College System of Tennessee, including 13 community colleges, 27 colleges of applied technology and the online TN eCampus serving approximately 140,000 students. With Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect and other state and federal financial aid programs, eligible students may attend the state’s public community and technical colleges free of tuition and mandatory fees.
Locals may forget that this program of offering free access to further education in Tennessee began right here in Kingsport, spread to Sullivan County, attracted the great interest of the governor and eventually became statewide. Tennessee Promise provides scholarship funds for new high school graduates. The Tennessee Reconnect grant provides funds for nontraditional, adult students who have not already earned degrees or other college-level credentials.
Northeast State is hosting open registration events throughout the summer. The college offers more than 135 academic programs, from math to theater to nursing, and the college’s six academic divisions cover a variety of fields to help prepare students for their career or continuing education.
Northeast State provides university-parallel programs for students desiring to transfer to another college or university. The college also offers skilled technical and career programs for students entering the work force after graduation. The college operates campuses in Elizabethton, Kingsport, Johnson City and Unicoi County.
We’re proud of Northeast State and its strong commitment to the region, and we tip our hat to the TBR for helping students take advantage of its many offerings.