Professional planners help create a broad vision for communities. They research, design and develop programs; lead public processes; effect social change; perform technical analyses; manage; and educate.
It’s an intensive but rewarding profession, and members communicate under the auspices of the American Planning Asso-ciation, which exists to “elevate and unite a diverse planning profession as it helps communities anticipate and meet the needs of a changing world.”
The association represents 40,000 members from 90 countries and 23 divisions that embrace the wide range of planning. We point this out to emphasize the prestige of awards that the association offers to call attention to excellence in planning, among them the Hunter Award for a project or program that demonstrates vision, leadership, innovation and commitment to the field of economic development that has a strong foundation in planning principles.
This isn’t a blanket award with various categories. There is but a single winner each year, a program or project that exemplifies every single required element: high impact and originality, embraces equity and inclusion, has high success and demonstrates a significant contribution to the community.
Previous recipients include the first Innovation District in the U.S. created by the University of Florida at Gainesville.
Innovation districts are zones in cities where public and private actors work to attract entrepreneurs, startups and business incubators, generally with the aim of revitalizing a depressed downtown area.
Another winner is the Chattahoochee River Whitewater Park at Columbus, Georgia.
This year’s winner is the city of Kingsport’s Brickyard Park/Cement Hill project, which includes a four-field baseball complex, a Miracle League field and all-inclusive playground, and the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park, which will go under construction this fall.
But it’s not just entertainment venues. On the north side of the property, Edens Investments of Raleigh plans 380 single-family homes, duplexes, townhouses and apartments over 30 acres to be called Brickyard Village, as well as a passive park for residents on Cement Hill. It will be tied to downtown Kingsport via a proposed pedestrian bridge over the CSX railroad, made possible by a $1.85 million state grant toward the $3 million bridge construction.
That part of the project is currently in the environmental impact phase.
“Kingsport has made strong progress on the development of the Brickyard property, and significant work is expected to take place later this year,” said Steven Bower, business development specialist for the city, who oversaw Kingsport’s application for the award. “We think everyone will be thrilled with the results.”
We echo Assistant City Manager Jessica Harmon’s comment that the city is honored to receive such a prestigious award. “Many people over the past several years have worked hard to create and develop the Brickyard Park/Cement Hill project. Every one of them should be proud.”