In the movie “The Graduate” released in 1967, Dustin Hoffman’s character heard the word “plastic” as advice for the future, and indeed, the plastics industry boomed in following decades. From supermarket bags to coffee cup lids to construction materials and electrical components, it’s a plastic world. Look around you wherever you are and you’ll see some form of plastic.
And that’s a huge problem. The average American tosses nearly 300 pounds of plastic in the trash every year. That results in some 47 million tons of plastic waste from the U.S. alone. What happens to it?
“Plastics are mostly made from fossil fuels, in an energy-intensive process that emits greenhouse gases and creates often hazardous chemicals,” notes Consumer Reports, and only a fraction of it get recycled. Otherwise, it is landfilled, incinerated or littered. The biggest reason more plastic isn’t recycled says CR is because it’s difficult to do, and far less expensive to manufacture most types of new plastic.
Eastman Chemical Co. is out to change that.
In January last year, Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the company’s plan to build one of the world’s largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facilities at Kingsport.
Through a process called methanolysis, the world-class facility will convert polyester waste that often ends up in landfills and waterways into durable products, creating an optimized circular economy. Over the next two years, the company said it would invest approximately $250 million in the facility, supporting Eastman’s commitment to addressing the global waste crisis.
Eastman’s polyester renewal technology plans to use more than 100,000 metric tons of plastic waste that cannot be recycled by current mechanical methods to produce premium, high-quality specialty plastics made with recycled content and in the process reducing greenhouse gases. Eastman was one of the pioneers in developing methanolysis technology at commercial scale, a technology that holds great promise in reducing plastics waste worldwide.
Even before this project is completed by the end of the year in Kingsport, Eastman has established a similar foothold in Europe, announcing with French President Emmanuel Macron plans to invest up to $1 billion in a material-to-material molecular recycling facility in France. It will use the same technology to recycle up to 160,000 metric tons each year of hard-to-recycle plastic waste that is currently being incinerated.
It will be the world’s largest plastics recycling facility, and that’s nothing to sneeze at.
Said Costa, “We expect to achieve additional milestones in the coming months including agreements related to securing the plastic waste that will be raw material supply, securing government incentives and the site location decision.” The facility will “enable France to sustain a leadership role in the circular economy.” A circular economy minimizes resource input, waste and emission production while utilizing business models and economic solutions that center around recycling and restorative efforts.
As Eastman prospers, so does Kingsport. We stand proud of its incredible achievements to improve our world and our environment, and we appreciate the company’s continued investment in the region.