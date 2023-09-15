Since communities first surrounded themselves with walls, one of the primary purposes of government has been public safety, and yet most know little about how their local, county or state law enforcement agencies work.
What we see on television or in the movies is intentionally distorted to serve a plotline and hardly gives a true picture.
In some localities, residents are afforded a unique opportunity to actually go to school and learn about their police department, how it is structured and managed, how it is trained, where it places its primary focuses, and how it reacts to emergencies.
Kingsport residents are fortunate that their city is one of them, and you can sign up for the free course. Even if you’re not a city resident you have an opportunity to attend the Kingsport Citizen’s Police Academy if you work in the city.
Signups are underway for the next academy, which begins Oct. 9. The academy is open to individuals over age 18 and who live or work in the city. Classes meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings for four consecutive weeks at 6 p.m., with the final class Wednesday, Nov. 1. Each class will run for two to two-and-a-half hours.
The program gives residents a chance to walk a few steps in an officer’s shoes and experience what it might be like to serve as a police officer. The goal is for participants to gain a better understanding of the law enforcement field.
Citizen’s Academy classes include an interesting mixture of classroom presentations, demonstrations and hands-on activities, including an introduction to the KPD with a tour of the Justice Center, collision and DUI investigations, crime scene investigations, the bomb squad, police dog units, patrol operations including traffic stops and building searches, use of force, and the special weapons and tactics (SWAT) unit.
The deadline to apply for the program is Sept. 22. If you’re interested you must submit an application even if you’ve done so previously.
A background check is part of the program, and any felony convictions and certain misdemeanor convictions will most likely disqualify the applicant. These are handled on a case-by-case basis.
You may fill out an application by going to kingsporttn.gov, clicking on city services, then police department, then programs for citizens, and then “click here to download an application.”
You must list your place of employment, driver’s license number and date of issuance, your medical insurance provider, recent injuries, and reason for requesting to participate.
The academy has graduated more than 500 residents who learned how it operates and developed an awareness of public safety. It helps build and maintain a strong relationship between the police department and the community it protects and serves.
Graduates will gain a better understanding of the operation of the police department and develop an awareness and appreciation of the various challenges and decisions faced every day by Kingsport police officers.
The academy began in 1993, and graduates have included mayors, other members of city government, physicians, clergy, teachers, business owners, students interested in a career in law enforcement, family members of police officers, media representatives and retirees, as well as other everyday citizens. It’s free and it’s fun.
For more information contact the department’s information officer at 423-229-9433.
