As we write this, it’s 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, and a bone-chilling 12 degrees in Kingsport, the coldest day the city has seen since December of 2020. At the moment, it is 2 degrees warmer in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Next Sunday the temperatures will still be in the teens at Fairbanks, while we hopefully won’t see them again until next winter. In Fairbanks, they’re still stoking logs in fireplaces, while in Kingsport, spring has sprung and we’re cleaning up for another beautiful summer in the mountains, on the lakes and in our neighborhoods. Do keep in mind though that we almost always have another freeze before mid-April.
Kingsport’s annual spring cleanup begins Monday, when city crews will pick up pretty much anything you put on the curb. There are exceptions, and in a moment we will list them. But if your refrigerator died over the winter, now’s the time to roll it down the driveway. Just don’t put it in the street.
You have only five days — March 21-25 — to place extra items on the curb for garbage crews to haul away at no extra charge. The city encourages residents to take this opportunity to clean up and clean out their garages, basements, attics and outbuildings.
The city will pick up any appliance including stoves, refrigerators, washers and dryers, and old furniture whether it be the old dining room table or that easy chair that the cat tore up. It will not remove junked vehicles but will take the tires (only four per household) provided they have been removed from the rims.
Crews will also pick up small amounts of building materials including drywall, carpet and scrap lumber that results from your winter makeover. But it will not collect major construction debris that your contractor should have disposed of.
They’ll also pick up yard debris, brush, bagged grass and bagged or loose leaves. No rush on that material because the city will remove yard waste and brush pickup on its regular biweekly pickup. Loose leaves will be collected during the cleanup week starting on the west side of the city and continuing until every city street has been serviced at least once.
You may also put out mattresses and general junk. Do be sure that you’re not including any hazardous materials like oil, paint or propane tanks because they’ll stay right where you put them. Later this year the city will announce special days and places where you may dispose of hazardous waste. Computer items, such as monitors, keyboards and hard drives, can be taken to the Sullivan County Transfer Station on Brookside Drive at any time of the year. These extra city services are free of charge. But if you put out contractor-generated waste and what’s left of trees that you had removed, there will be a charge. If you’re concerned about that, you may call 229-9451 for information, or visit www.kingsporttn.gov.
During last year’s cleanup, event crews collected 545 tons of garbage and 251 tons of trash. Let’s see if we can beat that this year.