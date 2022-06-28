The remarkable growth that Kingsport is experiencing continues with yet another housing development that will allow the city to annex just to the north of the county’s new high school, West Ridge.
And that, in turn, will attract continued investment into an area just east of the city that, prior to construction of West Ridge, wasn’t on anyone’s radar as a potential growth area for Kingsport.
The Sullivan County Commission has approved an agreement with Kingsport that clears the way for the city to annex 200 acres near West Ridge. State law requires such an agreement to be approved before a city can annex noncontiguous property. The agreement outlines when and what services the city will provide to the annexed area as well as the “interceding property.”
To its credit, the commission approved this surrender of county tax base with no opposing votes. The property owner requested the annexation of a site currently unimproved, but if annexed will become mixed residential and commercial.
The Kingsport Regional Planning Commission voted last month to recommend the annexation to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In addition to providing police and fire protection to the annexed and interceding property, the city will provide maintenance and repair of Catawba Lane, which connects to the city’s current boundary along Lynn Road, the primary access in and out of the development.
Lynn Road is already stressed due to the huge traffic load that West Ridge puts on it. With this development, it likely will be on a list for further improvement.
This development will include 1,000 new homes in the form of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. A national/local partnership is planning the project.
The national developer estimates completion of 400 single- family homes and 200 townhomes. The local developer estimates completion of 72 single lots and 49 townhomes. In addition, 300 apartment units are expected to be built. This project will invite grocery stores, drugstores and perhaps restaurants, providing further fodder for additional home developments.
Kingsport-based developer Danny Karst is involved and said he thinks ground could be broken as early as this fall.
Karst is also the developer of the $18 million West Gate project, which is still underway, even as homes are being sold and occupied. We wish him all the best as he continues to invest in Kingsport.