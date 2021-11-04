It has been Kingsport’s practice to usually have something working in the background. The city’s “next big thing” is moving along with a vote to ink an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to build the $3.5 million Brickyard Bridge.
This is a key project for the city because it safely connects the development of a number of investments on the other side of the Main Street railroad tracks to foot and bicycle traffic. There’s also a vehicular traffic connection via nearby Cherokee Street, which is subject to passing trains.
The bridge will become a major feature of the downtown section by routing new foot and bicycle traffic through Kingsport’s growing downtown area, supporting new investments there. That traffic will come from a 43-acre housing project near the end of Brickyard Park Drive. Also part of this new neighborhood is the relocated Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park; a four-field baseball and softball complex; a Miracle Field, which is designed for youth and young adults with mental and physical disabilities; an all-accessible playground; a bicycle pump track; public green space; a housing community and more.
On the north end, pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to access downtown Kingsport’s many parks, businesses, retail shops, restaurants and residences. The bridge’s location also is convenient to access the Kingsport Area Transit Service (KATS) facility, an extensive sidewalk system connected to State Route 126 (Wilcox Drive) and the Kingsport Greenbelt, a 9-mile linear park that connects residential neighborhoods, traditional parks, downtown, commercial districts, schools and activity centers.
A steering committee of community and business leaders and Kingsport employees has been guiding this process, which may include trails for hiking, biking and enjoying views of the city. Part of the plan also picked up Cement Hill as part of a land exchange with Domtar. That’s 40 acres behind Kingsport’s train station and borders the Brickyard Park property. However, it is not suitable for building.
The Americans with Disabilities Act-compatible bicycle and pedestrian bridge will extend over the CSX Railroad tracks to connect Brickyard Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with downtown Kingsport at Centennial Park.
“This TDOT grant award means that the bridge project is moving forward,” said Lesley Phillips, transportation planner. “The Brickyard Park Bridge will immensely improve pedestrian safety and connectivity within the city.
“It also will have a positive effect on the local economy by providing an essential link between neighborhoods and downtown jobs and amenities. This project is vital to fuel growth through accessibility.”
It’s another exciting development for a city with a history of always looking forward.