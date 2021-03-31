Three names loom large in Kingsport’s history, as does a railroad company — the Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio (CC&O), which began operations in 1924 as the Clinchfield Railroad and continues to service Kingsport as part of CSX.
From 1916 to 1944, J. Fred Johnson devoted himself to the promotion of the planned industrial city of Kingsport. His marriage to Ruth Carter led to a business association with her brother, George L. Carter, the principal promoter of the CC&O. John B. Dennis came in as a financier and in 1916 persuaded Johnson to assist in the development of Carter’s and the CC&O’s model city of Kingsport.
A century after Kingsport’s founding, the names of Dennis and Johnson are remembered in public monuments, but not that of Carter. There is no highway or park bearing his name. But Kingsport has a rare opportunity to pay Carter his due.
The George L. Carter Railroad Museum’s 5,000 square feet of exhibits has outgrown its space at East Tennessee State University, and with on-campus construction projects slated to occur sometime in the future, the museum is searching for a new home. There is no better place for it than Kingsport, which Carter helped build and is home to Eastman Chemical Co., CSX’s largest customer.
The museum includes a miniature landscape of mountains and valleys and small towns and sprawling metropolises. But after 14 years on the ETSU campus, the museum has continued to expand, and the membership of its affiliated railroad clubs has also grown dramatically, but the space hasn’t.
Says Director Fred Alsop, “We’re just basically out of room.” Indeed, the museum also has roughly another 1,000 square feet of items in storage. Aside from the miniature displays, the walls of the museum are also lined with a gallery of glass cases that contain railroad memorabilia. Space is also dedicated to a library full of books about the history of the local rail system and workshops where enthusiasts put together small buildings and craft tiny artificial trees.
Alsop estimates the museum would need between 15,000 and 20,000 square feet to expand its layout and exhibits. There are several buildings in the Kingsport area that formerly housed large retail stores. Or space could be built.
But the iron is hot, and Kingsport leaders and perhaps some businesses that rely on CSX should take the initiative and find the museum a home here, before it ends up somewhere else. One thing that Kingsport lacks is museums. Here’s one, ready, willing and waiting.