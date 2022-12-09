There is a perception among some Kingsport residents that the city fails to act quickly against dilapidated property or even tolerates it, depending on who you are or where you live.
The city’s performance in property code enforcement demonstrates that nothing could be further from the truth. But this perception may be as injurious to the city as is the problem, and the city might address it with frequent reports on its efforts.
In late November, a photo of a dilapidated property at the intersection of West Sullivan Street and Fulton Avenue appeared on the Kingsportlivesmatter Facebook page, which drew numerous comments — many unfounded and some informative: “I am a contractor for the city cleaning up properties just like this one. Most folks don’t understand the process it takes to clean places up. The city is honestly being very aggressive on cleaning the derelict properties and abandoned homes.”
Indeed it has. On just this one parcel, the city has given the owner two weeks to remove a camper, vans and other items. If that doesn’t happen, the city will remove them — a cost that hopefully will be paid by the property owner. Kingsport officials said city and county taxes have not been paid on this property since 2019.
The owner died in 2017 and left the house to two brothers. The residence became dilapidated to the point where the city ordered it to be demolished.
After an extended court battle, the structure was razed in February of last year. But over the past two years junk started to accumulate and the grass was uncut, violating numerous city ordinances.
The city said a garage on the property is beyond repair and unless the owner responds, the city will act to have it demolished.
In April, the city reported that it continues a more proactive approach to property code enforcement and in any given year will order 25 to 35 demolitions. At that time, there were 60 active cases within the city’s building department with three houses already demolished, two more out for bid, and two cases appealed to Sullivan County Chancery Court. Six more were ready for the wrecking ball.
It’s part of the city’s continued effort to improve and maintain property values and remove squatters.
Kingsport bans open storage of any “abandoned motor vehicle, icebox, refrigerator, stove, glass, building material, building rubbish or similar items,” and declares it to “be the duty and responsibility of every such owner or occupant to keep the premises of such residential property clean and to remove from the premises all such abandoned items including but not limited to weeds, dead trees, trash, garbage, etc., upon notice from the building official.”
Residents don’t have to tolerate a nearby structure that’s falling down or that is kept in disrepair with a yard full of junk. They need only contact the city. It all begins with a complaint, and the city provides an app to report a code violation. The free app uses GPS to recognize your location and gives you a menu of common quality-of-life conditions to select from. The app also allows you to upload pictures or videos to accompany your request.