Camper 4.jpg

After facing numerous code violations, the owner of property on West Sullivan Street was ordered to clean up debris in the yard as well as remove a camper and vans.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times News

There is a perception among some Kingsport residents that the city fails to act quickly against dilapidated property or even tolerates it, depending on who you are or where you live.

The city’s performance in property code enforcement demonstrates that nothing could be further from the truth. But this perception may be as injurious to the city as is the problem, and the city might address it with frequent reports on its efforts.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video