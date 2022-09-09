Legendary Dobyns-Bennett educator and Hall of Fame head football coach Graham Clark retired two years ago as the winningest football coach in the history of the school. In 25 seasons, Clark totaled 233 wins, guiding the Indians to 17 conference championships including 25 consecutive playoff appearances.
But his work was not done — until now.
Kingsport Tribe Football and Cheer, founded this past June, has taken the same field at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. More than 10 years in the making, the original vision for the program is credited to Clark. He hoped to unite Kingsport’s youth football programs, then known as Bloomingdale Raider Football and Cheer and the Lynn Garden Lynx Football and Cheer.
“After looking at successful programs across the state, there was one common thread among all of them,” said Tribe Youth Sports President Lee Carswell. “They all had unified youth sports programs that fed into their middle schools and then high school.”
That was what Clark hoped to accomplish, and it is now reality. The kickoff of the program started with Tyler Brooks, leader of the Bloomingdale Raiders, and Bryan Rutledge, leader of the Lynn Garden Lynxes.
“Assistant City Manager Michael Borders was consulted at this point,” Carswell said. “He shared the vision of Tribe Sports.”
Representatives from Lynn Garden and Bloomingdale met with D-B football coach Joey Christian and Borders to create Tribe Sports, with the hope of taking football and cheerleading to the next level of competitiveness.
Kingsport Tribe Youth Football and Cheer was created officially on June 22. Now, the Kingsport area’s finest young football players and cheerleaders are welcoming stadium crowds for their Saturday home games, which continue through October.
“I personally believe this organization will help make Dobyns-Bennett High School sports more consistently competitive with top teams across the state,” Carswell said.
Lynn Garden representatives include Gene Bellamy, John Bellamy, Brandon Horne, Kevin Carroll, Rutledge and Darin Brandt. Bloomingdale representatives include Shawn Minnick, Daryl Sherer, Brooks, Angela Minnick and Carswell. The current board members for the program are Shawn Minnick, Carroll, Sherer, Brandt, Horne, Carswell, Coach Christian and adviser Borders.
More information about the program can be found on the Kingsport Tribe Football and Cheer Facebook page.
Clark’s coaching honors are impressive. He was named Big East Coach of the Year five times, is a two-time Northeast Tennessee Coach of the Year, two-time News-Sentinel 5A Coach of the Year, served as the East-West Shrine Game Assistant Coach, was the Tennessee Athletics Coaches Association All-Star Assistant Coach and the TACA TN-KY All-Star Head Coach.
He served three terms on the TACA football board and twice was named the Tennessee Football Coaches Association president.
He was named a finalist for the prestigious Power of Influence Award, presented jointly by the American Football Coaches Association and the American Football Coaches Foundation and is a member of the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“Coach Graham Clark exemplifies all that is great about being a leader, both on and off the field,” said Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse upon Clark’s retirement. “In addition to being a coach of the highest caliber, he is a man of character that has led our program with great honor and integrity. He is a Hall-of-Famer in every sense of the word.”
And now, his work is done. Congratulations to all involved in putting Kingsport Tribe Football and Cheer on the field.