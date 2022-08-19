Netherland Inn

Kingsport celebrated its centennial in 2017 and now, just five years later, will celebrate its bicentennial on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Netherland Inn. How is this possible?

 Contributed photo

Kingsport became a city 200 years ago Aug. 21, and that bicentennial will be celebrated Saturday at the Netherland Inn. So how is it that the city celebrated its centennial just five years ago?

Kingsport lost that original charter in 1879 due to a downturn after the Civil War and didn’t get it back until 1917. We don’t know how many other communities can celebrate two beginnings, but Kingsport should stand proud of both of them.

