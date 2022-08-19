Kingsport became a city 200 years ago Aug. 21, and that bicentennial will be celebrated Saturday at the Netherland Inn. So how is it that the city celebrated its centennial just five years ago?
Kingsport lost that original charter in 1879 due to a downturn after the Civil War and didn’t get it back until 1917. We don’t know how many other communities can celebrate two beginnings, but Kingsport should stand proud of both of them.
Jonesborough is the state’s first chartered city, in 1779. Knoxville was next in 1791 followed by Greeneville, Maryville and Sevierville in 1795. Kingsport was formed in 1822 with just 31 residents to include all of the lots from the east end of Ross’ Bridge to the fork of Reedy Creek Road. The charter was then amended in 1825 to expand the city limits west on West Sullivan Street and Fort Robinson Drive to the North Fork of the Holston River, and downstream to the Rotherwood Bridge.
It’s appropriate that the bicentennial be celebrated at the Netherland Inn, the site where signatures were collected to petition for the original charter. The name “Kingsport” comes from “King’s Port,” originally referring to the area on the Holston River known as King’s Boat Yard, the head of navigation for the Tennessee Valley. It is the only city in the United States that has this name.
The area was developed after the Revolutionary War at the confluence of the North and South Forks of the Holston River. In 1787 it was first known as “Salt Lick” for an ancient mineral lick. Early settlements were used as a staging ground for other pioneers who were traveling overland on the Wilderness Road leading to Kentucky through the Cumberland Gap.
Saturday’s celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It will include reenactors and storytellers, craft demonstrations, live music, a mock charter signing and historical documents on display. Visitors can also take a self-guided tour of the inn’s grounds and take a photo with an authentic stagecoach.
The inn was built in 1802 and expanded in 1808 by William King. King built it with the goal of creating a boatyard to ship the salt he produced. The building was sold in 1818 to Richard Netherland, who built Netherland Inn as it exists today. Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson and James Polk visited the inn, which today is owned by the Netherland Inn Association.
Get there early, so you have time after that to visit the Fort Henry Mall’s parking lots for the annual police auto show, a change from the show’s two-decade run in downtown Kingsport. The show typically draws 300 to 400 vehicles and hundreds of spectators. There’s no charge for spectators.
The show runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to all street rods, classics, muscle cars, rat rods, trucks, motorcycles and late models. There’s even a wagons/pedal cars category. All proceeds go to charities that benefit children.
