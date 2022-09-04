Kingsport Theatre Guild to stage “110 Stories”

The Kingsport Theatre Guild performs ‘110 Stories’ in this photo from 2019. The guild recently renewed its contract with the city to use the Renaissance Theatre, and the deal includes changes to help the group financially.

 Contributed

In 1947, the Kingsport Theatre Guild presented its first formal offering, “Yes and No,” a short, one-act play consisting of a conversation between a fictional director and a fictional actor. Now in its 75th year, KTG just got a much-deserved anniversary gift from the city.

Through the years, KTG has performed in a variety of venues including a barn, school auditorium, church fellowship halls, a community center, a fine arts center on Church Circle, and currently, the 350-seat theater at the Renaissance Center at 1200 E. Center St.

