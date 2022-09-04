The Kingsport Theatre Guild performs ‘110 Stories’ in this photo from 2019. The guild recently renewed its contract with the city to use the Renaissance Theatre, and the deal includes changes to help the group financially.
In 1947, the Kingsport Theatre Guild presented its first formal offering, “Yes and No,” a short, one-act play consisting of a conversation between a fictional director and a fictional actor. Now in its 75th year, KTG just got a much-deserved anniversary gift from the city.
Through the years, KTG has performed in a variety of venues including a barn, school auditorium, church fellowship halls, a community center, a fine arts center on Church Circle, and currently, the 350-seat theater at the Renaissance Center at 1200 E. Center St.
But times have been tough due to the pandemic.
“COVID really hurt us,” said John Kaywood, KTG executive director.
For the past two years, KTG saw virtually no revenue coming in. “We pretty much just shut down totally,” he said.
However, things are turning around, and with the help of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, in a big way.
KTG offers a year-round schedule of musicals, dramas, comedies and thrillers, as well as children’s theater produced specifically for school groups. The community theater intends to promote growth and education, offer encouragement and hope, build self-esteem, and engage the minds of not only the actors, directors and crew but also the community.
“KTG is a starting point for those interested in pursuing an education or career in theater. It is an escape from reality for a few hours for those who are seeking it. It is also a place many call home, where returning cast and crew are considered family and newcomers are welcomed with open arms. KTG is you, just as you are, in all of your many talents,” the organization says.
It recently renewed its contract with the city to use the Renaissance Theater and got a surprise. The nonprofit has been paying a rental fee of from $750 to $800 each time it used the stage at the Renaissance Center. But in the new contract, city officials decided to waive the usage fee.
Kaywood said that means for the next year KTG will be able to perform six shows with about 13 to 14 nights without paying to use the stage. The group still has to pay $4,800 in annual rent for the office it keeps within the Renaissance Center and for a costume room. But that is more than offset by a $7,200 grant from the city.
Michael Borders, assistant city manager, said Kingsport is glad to help in any way it can.
“The city of Kingsport supports a variety of community partners that provide artistic and cultural experiences within the city,” Borders said. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Kingsport Theatre Guild and provide high-quality cultural opportunities for Kingsport residents.”
Well done, city leaders. Kaywood said the city’s generosity has not gone unnoticed.
“This relationship more than ever is important to us to continue as a nonprofit association,” he said.
In October, KTG will produce “The Red Velvet Cake War” and in December, “White Christmas.” You may purchase tickets when promotion begins at KTG’s website: kingsporttheatreguild.square.site.
Meanwhile, stop by the Renaissance Center and check out what it offers. It not only serves as a center for the arts and senior citizen activities but offers space for business meetings, parties, receptions, classes, showers and daylong seminars with breakout rooms. It is managed by the city’s Office of Cultural Arts, and besides the theater and a three-story sky-lit atrium, has an art gallery, gymnasium, meeting rooms and offices.
Formerly the John Sevier School, it was renovated in 1991 and now stands as one of Kingsport’s most prominent landmarks.