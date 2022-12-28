Outside of Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School

Kingsport schools have stopped using the Buck Van Huss Dome because of structural concerns. Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the dome has wooden infrastructure dating back to the construction of Dobyns-Bennett, which started in 1965 and was completed by fall 1967.

 RICK WAGNER/Kingsport TimeS News

The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is as much a Kingsport landmark as is Allandale Mansion, Exchange Place and the Netherland Inn, and merits equal preservation.

The Kingsport Board of Education is to be commended for ensuring that the dome will stand — as is — for at least another half-century once steel structural support is added.

