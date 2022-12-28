Kingsport schools have stopped using the Buck Van Huss Dome because of structural concerns. Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the dome has wooden infrastructure dating back to the construction of Dobyns-Bennett, which started in 1965 and was completed by fall 1967.
The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is as much a Kingsport landmark as is Allandale Mansion, Exchange Place and the Netherland Inn, and merits equal preservation.
The Kingsport Board of Education is to be commended for ensuring that the dome will stand — as is — for at least another half-century once steel structural support is added.
In July, the dome was scheduled for maintenance and cleaning but was closed in August over concerns about its circa 1967 wooden supporting structure. The next month, updated information from an inspection was released, which recommended either a retrofit or replacement. The board has wisely rejected replacing the dome, which would have done away with its unique architecture.
Instead, the district will spend some $20.5 million to repair and update the dome by about Nov. 1, 2024 — hopefully in time for the 2024-25 basketball season. It’s a major job and it’s expensive. But the investment is justified.
The board has approved a contract with Wise County-based Thompson & Litton on the least expensive, fastest and preferred option to make repairs to the dome. The firm recommended the option of installing steel supports below the 1965-67 wooden supports of the dome and making other improvements for a total of $20,505,784, of which $8 million is for the roof.
Thompson & Litton is working on the project with help from Steve Wilson of Spoden & Wilson, founded by the architect who designed the dome, and an Idaho company that has expertise in domes.
Other improvements will include meeting Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, replacing HVAC and the gym floor, as well as expanding the nearby auxiliary gym and other improvements to that part of D-B that had already been planned.
Two other dome options would not have been done until April 2025 and would have cost more. They were to spend more than $26 million to put a concrete shell over the dome, or $29 million to completely replace the wood supports with steel. Brian Alderson, project manager for Thompson & Litton, said the least expensive option also was the safest.
Jason South of Dome Technologies attended the meeting virtually and said the 55-year-old dome is well worth saving.
“I look at this as a 50-year investment,” said board member Jim Welch.
South said the new steel will be five to 10 times stronger than the laminated Douglas fir, and the finished product may outlive the wood-only structure.
“If the membrane is kept intact, the dome could be expected to be in place much longer than 50 years,” South said.
Meanwhile, D-B basketball games are being held at the Tribe Athletic Complex at the former Sullivan North High gym after more than $3.2 million in renovations. And the board has approved spending more than $2.5 million on the D-B pool and surrounding areas, also made necessary by age. The cost includes updating the HVAC system.
The project also includes replacing the diving board and starting blocks. Work is to start in earnest after this swim season and be complete in early August.
The board continues to ensure that Kingsport has one of the best high school facilities in the state, if not the nation. Thousands of students have received diplomas under the dome, and with this investment thousands more will.