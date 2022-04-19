The bad apple metaphor — one bad apple spoils the bunch — originated as a warning of the corrupting influence of one individual on a group, as may be seen in neighborhoods when one person fails to keep his yard up, allows his property to deteriorate, or piles trash on a porch. Before long, others follow suit, and property values plummet.
Some communities struggle with the problem of homeowners who fail to keep their property up. Kingsport isn’t among them, and for that, residents may be grateful. The city has taken a more proactive approach to code enforcement in recent years, especially when it comes to dilapidated structures.
In any given year, the city will order between 25 and 35 dilapidated homes to be demolished. At present, more than 60 active cases are stacked up in the city’s building department. To date this year, three houses have been demolished, two more are out for bid, two cases have been appealed to Sullivan County Chancery Court, while six more are ready for the wrecking ball.
The city has a strict policy of reacting to complaints about properties. Whoever files the complaint may think nothing is happening, but the process takes time.
“I’m a firm believer that our property maintenance code is one of the most important codes we have, as a city,” said Keith Bruner, building official for the city.
Kingsport allocated $75,000 in year-end money last fall to cover the cost of demolitions, mowing grass and boarding up doors and windows at neglected properties. That’s not to say that the city lacks a heart and unless you keep your property up, you’ll be out on the street.
That doesn’t happen. When homeowners want to cut the grass, remove the trash or make repairs but are unable to do so because of circumstances beyond their control, the city works with and not against them. If the grass isn’t cut, the city will pay someone to do so. It will help with repairs or cleanup either directly or through other agencies.
Costs are assigned as a lien against the property to be paid if it is sold.
But the city will not allow someone to ignore their responsibilities in keeping their property maintained. City officials say tearing down a dilapidated structure improves the value of nearby properties, removes any squatters who may have taken up residence, and curbs the spread of dilapidation. When one house gets dilapidated, the phenomenon tends to spread to other nearby properties. Conversely, when people take pride in their homes, their neighbors tend to do so as well.
“Our city code helps ensure the value of people’s property to increase instead of decreasing and affecting their right of the enjoyment of their property,” Bruner said.
When the city receives a complaint, it investigates, and if founded owners are given 30 days to repair or raze a structure. If the owners fail to act, a hearing is held and a decision rendered. Owners may appeal to chancery court and ultimately to the state, but if the city must demolish a structure, a lien for that cost is placed on the property.
You may report what seems a code violation at kingsporttn.gov, city services.