Some Kingsport residents decry the city’s growth. They say the city has enough car washes, banks and drugstores, and the streets are getting crowded. Leave things as they are, they say.
But the city’s annual report to its residents tells a story of success, of increased revenue growth that pays for more services, and of expanded social opportunities for residents. Because Kingsport continues to grow, sales taxes continue to increase, and the city’s fund balance remains healthy, Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt reports.
“The state of the city is good, and it’s good because we have such financial health,” McCartt said at the annual State of the City address. McCartt and Mayor Pat Shull outlined the year’s accomplishments and what is yet to come.
“We’re very strong,” McCartt said. “If you look at this year, we were able to finish fiscal year ’22 with $4.2 million more than what we had the previous year,” which brought the fund balance to $24 million.”
The city was able to take $3.5 million out of the balance to pay for some capital projects, said McCartt.
“Our goal by the end of this fiscal year is to bring that back up to $22 million. That’s a very healthy range for us,” McCartt said. Long term, the goal is to increase the fund balance while also being good stewards of the taxpayers’ money, he added.
Even with recent growth, McCartt said residents wondered why the city raised taxes this year. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a 12 cent tax increase in June, money the city needed to shore up staffing vacancies and churn the city was seeing as more people left city employment for better-paying jobs.
The city put 100% of the tax increase into employee pay and benefits, he said, in order to keep employees, make the city more attractive to job seekers, and to remain competitive in the market.
Sales taxes keep growing past city projections, which has been a surprise.
“We’ve had major growth in our city, and that’s impressive,” McCartt said. The increase has happened because of inflation, cities now collecting online sales tax, industries reinvesting into their facilities, and growth of the city’s population.
All this will lead to other investments the city plans, including a new justice center and continuing capital projects involving schools.
Other upcoming projects are Brickyard Park, Cement Hill and the Main Street revitalization.
The city’s strong financial health results from solid leadership such as was provided by former Mayor Dennis Phillips, who served for a decade after being elected in 2005. His accomplishments were many, including helping create the Academic Village, Kingsport Aquatic Center and the Brickyard Park sports complex. Earlier this year he was named CEO to lead the Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub for economic development.
During the State of the City presentation at MeadowView, Shull presented Phillips the key to the city, an honor well- deserved.
“Many of the projects we’re seeing come to fruition today started under Mayor Phillips’ tenure as mayor,” Shull said. “I’d like to personally thank him for all he has done and continues to do for Kingsport.”
Phillips continues to be an important voice in and for the region. We should all thank him for his service.