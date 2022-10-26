StateoftheCity1

Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt gives the State of the City address on Thursday at MeadowView.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times-News

Some Kingsport residents decry the city’s growth. They say the city has enough car washes, banks and drugstores, and the streets are getting crowded. Leave things as they are, they say.

But the city’s annual report to its residents tells a story of success, of increased revenue growth that pays for more services, and of expanded social opportunities for residents. Because Kingsport continues to grow, sales taxes continue to increase, and the city’s fund balance remains healthy, Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt reports.

