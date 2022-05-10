Our political leaders do us no favor by artificially holding the line on taxes. While it looks good in the short term, eventually the bill comes due, and taxpayers may get hit with heavy increases at a time when costs for everything are rising.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen is looking at a proposed 7.5% increase in water rates and an increase of 13.5% in sewer charges for the fiscal year that begins July 1. That’s because the city failed to adjust rates over the past three years as net revenue declined.
Now, residents must bail out a system that state regulators have listed as “financially distressed.” According to city records, over the past three years, the sewer system has been running a deficit, with city officials making up the shortfall through the Public Works fund balance.
In 2019, the system was in the negative by $162,836; in 2020 by $226,394; and in 2021, by $374,801.
The city’s water service was still in the black for those three years, but revenue plunged in 2020 before rebounding the following year, city officials said. Records show that in 2019, the net revenue for water was $1.03 million; in 2020, $571,274; and in 2021, $724,617. In 2018, the city’s net revenue for both funds was more than $900,000. In 2017, both systems saw net revenue streams of about $2 million.
The Public Works Department, along with a local government consulting company, presented those findings to the BMA with the proposed 7.5% increase in water rates and an increase of 13.5% in sewer charges next fiscal year.
But it doesn’t end there. In subsequent years, consultants proposed that water would see an annual increase of 3.75% while sewer would increase by 4.25%. The consultants say that would put both systems in the black with combined revenue streams being $33.3 million next fiscal year and $39.7 million by 2027. It would have been easier to swallow had those smaller increases been put in place annually.
In any event, Kingsport’s rates will still be lower than surrounding cities. If the BMA approves the rate increase, it would put the combined monthly bill at $52.04 for 3,600 gallons of water and sewer. The average bill for customers in Johnson City at that same consumption rate is $53.64; in Elizabethton the average bill is $54.61. In Morristown, the average combined bills are $60.94, and in Oak Ridge they are $73.33.
If the rate increases are approved, the city will also have several capital improvement projects in place to help restore the aging system.
The city is trying to stay in front of regulators, who could possibly force the city to conduct sewer system upgrades through an Environmental Protection Agency order.
We don’t want that. EPA orders for Morristown and Chattanooga were handed down in past years for hundreds of millions of dollars in improvements. Nor does it matter that Kingsport’s rate is a buck and a half lower than Johnson City’s. Water and sewer rates should be adjusted annually, not just to meet annual cost increases but to build a nest egg for maintenance and inevitable necessary improvements.