“Do you want quantity or quality” in city elections, asks Vice Mayor Colette George.
“It’ll save $32,000 per election,” says Alderman Darrell Duncan.
That about sums up how Kingsport’s aldermen feel about moving city elections from May to August or November, where they would share the ballot with state and national elections.
Leaving the city election stranded in May costs taxpayers $32,000 per election. Moving it to August or November saves that much since the election is already paid for. The move would also dramatically increase turnout.
Ten years ago, the Tennessee legislature passed a bill allowing municipalities to move their election day with a one-time option to change it back. Twenty-one cities have done so, tying their election to August primary or November general elections. They include Johnson City, Bristol and Bluff City. None have changed their minds.
Why move traditional municipal election dates? Because absent some pressing issue, municipal elections don’t attract as many voters as when they are tied to other elections to increase turnout. And, it saves money.
When this issue came up last year, we opined that aldermen should move city elections from May 18 when historically residents have had other things to do than vote. In the previous city election, only 18% of voters turned out. But as we said at the time, “the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen may need some encouragement” with only two members in favor, two indifferent and three opposed.
Since then, one alderman opposed has left the board, and her replacement supports the suggestion. At this point, it appears four or five members now favor moving the election, while at least two, George and James Phillips, do not.
George says keeping city elections in May encourages only “the people who care about voting for those running our city” to turn out. Likewise, Phillips says, “Just because you increase the number of people voting doesn’t mean you’re doing the right thing by the city.”
We disagree with the notion that the fewer people who cast ballots, the better it is for the city, and that’s the crux of the argument from both George and Phillips.
Sullivan County Election Commissioner Jason Booher told aldermen that moving the election would increase voter turnout by up to 35%. That greatly increases resident participation, and we believe that the more residents who vote, the more responsive and reflective the BMA will be to the community it serves.