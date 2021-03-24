For more than 30 years, the Boone Lake Association, an all- volunteer organization, has worked year-round to remove trash and debris from the lake by hand. They do it because no one else will. While various local, state and federal agencies exercise diverse authority over the lake, no single governmental entity has responsibility for keeping it clean — not even the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Boone is the most-used lake in the TVA chain. It is surrounded by five municipalities, three of which discharge wastewater into the lake or its tributaries. More than 600 streams and tributaries feed into it, and the Boone Lake Association collects and disposes of all trash and debris dumped directly into the lake or delivered by those tributaries.
It’s a lot of work. BLA members remove logs and floating objects that would be a hazard to boating. They collect and dispose of materials ignorant people intentionally throw into the lake, including hundreds of old tires and large appliances. The work is funded solely by contributions and the dues of members.
But as the water was drawn down to repair a sinkhole near the base of Boone Dam discovered in October 2014, the Boone Lake Association launched a plan to make the cleanup process much easier and more efficient by purchasing two skimmer boats that pull debris directly from the water as they pass over it. They cost $125,000 each.
The Boone Lake Association asked Washington County and Johnson City to pay for one boat. They ponied up the money in 2019. That boat was purchased and is currently being used on the Watauga River channel of the lake until rising water levels refill the lake.
At the same time, the association asked Sullivan County and its cities to pay for the other boat. Sullivan County quickly approved its share of half the cost, or $62,500, but Bristol and Kingsport have yet to provide the other half, $31,250 each.
What’s the delay?
Kingsport Vice Mayor Colette George says it’s a question of fairness. At a work session of the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen, George said if the BMA were to grant the request, Kingsport residents would end up paying twice — once as Sullivan County taxpayers and again as Kingsport taxpayers.
“We have a lot of expenses as a city due to flooding. Every time it floods, we have trash, there’s damage to the playgrounds and our whole Riverfront Park is having to be redone,” George said. “It’s hard for me to sit here and say, you now have to pay double. I struggle with this.”
But as a matter of fact, not one penny of Washington County’s and Johnson City’s contributions for the first boat cost taxpayers of those communities a dime. Nor will Sullivan’s County’s contribution, or those from Kingsport and Bristol, cost city and county taxpayers.
When Boone Dam power generation was halted and the lake drawn down for repairs, TVA decided that it was causing a financial hardship on local residents, businesses and municipalities, and to help offset that hardship, it began making annual “impact payments” to local municipalities. It’s that funding that Johnson City and Washington County used to pay for the first skimmer, and which the Boone Lake Association has asked Sullivan County, Bristol and Kingsport to use for the second boat.
Last year, the TVA wrote a check to Kingsport in the amount of $194,000 for its annual payment, to Bristol in the amount of $107,000, and to Sullivan County in the amount of $629,000.
By George’s reasoning, residents of Kingsport who are also residents of Sullivan County were paid twice for their inability to use the lake. So, if by her reasoning they “pay twice,” is that unreasonable? We think not.
BMA, this has been delayed long enough. Join in the efforts to keep Boone Lake clean. We all benefit.