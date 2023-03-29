Kingsport appears to have requested by unanimous vote of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership resume discussions with Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub about how those two organizations will work together to create a single voice for regional economic development.
The vote requested a presentation be made to the BMA by June 20 about any working relationship established between the pair.
It was a curious vote by the city’s BMA since it is clear that NETWORKS has no interest in working with NETNHub in any capacity, to the point that in February it convinced the Sullivan County Commission to abandon support of NETNHub. It appears NETWORKS is more interested in itself, and in keeping its current management in place, than what is best for the county, or the region.
Meanwhile, NETNHub says the clock is ticking as its efforts continue to consolidate economic development in the region under its umbrella.
The other major player, the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, agreed the same night that Sullivan County commissioners rejected NETNHub, to become part of it.
But speaking at a meeting of NETWORKS’ Executive Committee in January, NETNHub CEO Dennis Phillips said progress on an agreement between NETWORKS and NETNHub would have to be made by March.
“By March, this (NETNHub) will either be dead or we’ll be on the road to working together,” Phillips said. “We already have one major corporation that is only funding us through March. In my opinion, if we’re not working together and making some progress, it’s over.”
March has come and gone. So why give NETWORKS months more to resume negotiations with NETNHub?
Kingsport is providing a lot of tax dollars to NETWORKS, fully a third of its operating budget at $450,000 annually, and that support from the city has been provided for nearly two decades even as the city has made clear time and again that it supports a single voice for regional economic development. When NETNHub was created, NETWORKS also supported it. But it then walked away from it.
What has Kingsport received for those millions of dollars? Most recently, a hard slap in the face from NETWORKS in its efforts to persuade Sullivan commissioners to abandon regional development so that NETWORKS can go about its merry way, all on its own.
That vote by the Sullivan County Commission required a stronger response from Kingsport.
Rather than hope for the best by June, it should demand that NETWORKS CEO Clay Walker appear before the BMA immediately to answer some questions, including why NETWORKS torpedoed regional development as well as an accounting of how Kingsport taxpayers have benefited from the millions of dollars they have provided to NETWORKS.
The BMA should also make clear that any future funding of NETWORKS will depend on its support of NETNHub.
NETNHub was created last year with more than a million dollars in private investment to grow workforce and spark economic development across the eight-county region through an executive committee including Eastman Chemical, Bristol Motor Speedway, East Tennessee State University, Bank of Tennessee, and Ballad Health. Those major employers also are due an explanation of NETWORKS’ conduct.