Hub Logo - Gray Green with State Outline Words - condensed (003).png

Kingsport appears to have requested by unanimous vote of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership resume discussions with Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub about how those two organizations will work together to create a single voice for regional economic development.

The vote requested a presentation be made to the BMA by June 20 about any working relationship established between the pair.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you