“This is a great and special day. It’s been eight years coming and took a lot of work and resources,” said Tom Parham, president of PETWORKS, when ground was broken last November for the city’s new animal shelter.
The project is now complete, and The Good Steward Adoption Center is open for business thanks to many volunteers and city officials who worked to make it happen, perhaps none more so than Parham. Retired from Eastman Chemical Co. and a former city alderman, Parham has been a guiding force for this project since its inception and is to be commended for his dedication to the welfare of animals in need.
Kingsport should be proud of Parham, and this significant accomplishment.
The state-of-the-art, 17,000- square-foot facility sits on a 3.5-acre site off East Stone Drive just east of Cleek Road between Clayton Homes and Kingsport Used Tires.
It includes a 1.2-acre dog park on the rear of the property and has been designed for an expansion should Sullivan County choose to rejoin PETWORKS.
Discussions about a new, larger animal shelter began nearly 10 years ago when the mayors of Sullivan County and its municipalities asked the state to recommend how to do a better job of taking care of stray cats and dogs. The existing facilities in Kingsport and Blountville were woefully inadequate and in need of major repair.
A state study recommended Kingsport and Sullivan County join forces and build one shelter to serve all. As the project moved forward the county withdrew, but the city kept its commitment for a center with room for 180 animals, isolation rooms for dogs and cats, dedicated adoption spaces, an educational area for animal care and training, larger work spaces for employees, and the dog park at the rear of the property.
PETWORKS continues to seek donations for the $3.5 million project goal.
The city committed $680,000, and a $1 million lead grant came from the James and Laura Rogers Foundation.
Other significant grant commitments include the Kingsport Community Foundation (an affiliate of the East Tennessee Foundation), and the Randy Boyd Foundation.
If you’re interested in making a donation to the shelter, visit petworkstn.com. All gifts can be donated via cash, check, credit card, gifts of stock and more by contacting PETWORKS, P.O. Box 7545, Kingsport TN 37664, or by calling Parham at (423) 360-8092. The shelter is always in need of volunteers to help feed, bathe and groom the animals, and with cleaning the facility and the cages.
Shelter hours are Monday and Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday from 1 to 5:30 p.m.