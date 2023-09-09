One of the most successful programs to come down the pike in Kingsport is its digital outreach. It began as a sales pitch to folks who might find this region a great place not just to visit, but to live, work and play, and has expanded to become a valuable resource to residents.
Its success can be measured by the hundreds of families moving here at the rate of two new families a day, and growing regional tourism.
Hotel Occupancy last year was up 11.7% over 2021, with the average daily rate 8% higher. Sullivan County ranks 10th out of 95 Tennessee counties for tourism economic impact in more than $300 million in direct visitor spending in the county, generating 2,400 jobs and creating nearly $10 million in local tax revenue and about $15 million in state tax revenue in Sullivan County.
In July, the Wall Street Journal published a report from the WSJ/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index for the Second Quarter of 2023, indicating that the Kingsport housing market ranks number 10 in the nation for “most attractive metro areas for home buyers seeking an appreciating housing market, a strong local economy and appealing lifestyle amenities.”
That is due in large part to the city’s outreach, which encompasses multiple websites. You might begin with VisitKingsport.com and at some point as you explore, find yourself at MoveToKingsport.com. It’s all part of KingsportChamber.org, the city’s top-notch chamber of commerce which hosts what’s billed as the largest annual chamber dinner in the nation. The last one, the 76th, held in February, attracted more than 1,700 guests.
The websites pack a wealth of information. For instance, you may be wondering what you or the family might find to do for a coming weekend. Visit these sites and you’ll discover options you may not have known existed.
VisitKingsport.com tells you about outdoor activities, arts and entertainment, shopping and regional attractions, murals to see and trails to walk, and even suggests itineraries. You’ll learn where to eat and drink, where to stay and how to get a complete visitors guide.
You’ll get information on everything from ministries to Monday night bingo.
You might click on “relocation” to see what that’s all about, whereupon you’ll find yourself at MoveToKingsport.com where you’ll discover that Kingsport is one of the top 10 cities in the U.S. in which to walk, and hosts one of the top road races in the South.
It’s known for boating, biking, fishing, rafting and kayaking, and is among the few cities that offer a planetarium.
You’ll learn about educational and employment opportunities, the city’s focus on the retired community, its many amenities and its incredible history, including that it was the starting point for Daniel Boone to carve the Wilderness Trail.
And if you are a nonresident, you’ll get contact information to help you make a decision to join us, including a digital relocation guide.
You’ll find it well worth your while to spend some time with these websites.
