MoveToKingsport

One of the most successful programs to come down the pike in Kingsport is its digital outreach. It began as a sales pitch to folks who might find this region a great place not just to visit, but to live, work and play, and has expanded to become a valuable resource to residents.

Its success can be measured by the hundreds of families moving here at the rate of two new families a day, and growing regional tourism.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you