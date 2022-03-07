Americans for decades were told the path forward after high school was college. Students were told by parents and guidance counselors that college was necessary to earn more money in a successful career. That wasn’t necessarily true in the past, nor is it true today.
Not everyone should go to college, particularly those who don’t know what they want to do with their lives. According to EducationData.org, the overall dropout rate for undergraduate college students is 40%; 30% comes from college freshmen, a waste of time and money.
Vocational tracks, including homemaking, wood shop, electrical shop and beautician training, were once an option in the high school curriculum. With that background, many high school graduates could begin successful careers without a college diploma.
Today, what’s called Career and Technical Education (CTE) is taking off primarily due to growing demand in fields where college isn’t necessary, but additional training is. Vocational schools are gaining equal footing, offering career training in such areas as health science, business and sales, information technology, engineering, manufacturing and agriculture, among other fields.
Long at the forefront of education initiatives, Kingsport has taken a huge leap in expanding its educational offerings by opening the Kingsport Extension Campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at the former Sullivan North High School. Gov. Bill Lee cut the ribbon last Monday. The building is being remodeled to also house Sevier Middle School. The downtown Academic Village was considered at first, but it would have taken too long to build out.
“There is a gift of connecting your brain to your hands that many students don’t have,” Lee said in giving students a pathway to jobs and careers that need filling.
Kingsport Alderman James Phillips said the CTE operation grew out of an effort about two years ago to help some 200 Dobyns-Bennett High School graduates with no college or career path forward. That effort, he said, was quickly merged with a similar chamber of commerce program.
“It’s amazing what you can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” Phillips said, quoting his father, former Kingsport Mayor and former Tennessee Banking Commissioner Dennis Phillips, who also attended the ribbon cutting.
“Good things start in Upper East Tennessee and then spread across the entire state,” said Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower of Bristol.
“This community has come together to solve a problem,” Lee said during a later news conference of the worker shortage in construction.
Kingsport Board of Education President Jim Welch said the CTE operation fits in with city schools and their quest to provide world-class education, both for college-bound students and those headed straight to the workforce or technical education. Dean Blevins, former Kingsport City Schools head of CTE, said discussion began with chamber and city officials about bringing CTE programs to Kingsport. Blevins said TCAT had the funding, programs and staff for the construction and nursing offerings but no location.
Kingsport TCAT is offering building trades in a Building Construction Technology Institute and nursing instruction to adults and high school students. But the curriculum will hopefully grow over time into its own campus.
This is a tremendous achievement that required a unified effort by folks too numerous to mention, dedicated to moving the city forward. They are to be commended for this success.