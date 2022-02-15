Any school board knows that no decision has greater impact than closing schools. Boards sometimes go to great lengths to avoid making those decisions in hopes something may change. That change would be population trends, since that’s what determines where schools are located or closed.
For instance, the Hawkins County Board of Education stalled for years on closing Keplar and McPheeters Bend elementary schools. But unfortunately student population continued to decline to fewer than 100 students each, sufficient to render the schools economically unsustainable. The board had no choice but to make the call. Now the board is starting a process of receiving bids for Keplar and possibly repurposing McPheeters Bend.
Likewise, Kingsport was looking at closing schools and building others as part of a multi-year school facilities plan developed in 2014. That began with erecting the Dobyns-Bennett Science and Technology Center and buying the former Sullivan North High School to turn into a middle school replacing Sevier Middle. The former Sevier Middle School will become an elementary school to house Jackson Elementary students. Jackson will be closed.
Phase two of the plan would have closed Jefferson and Lincoln Elementary, and phase three would have shuttered Kennedy and Roosevelt Elementary with a new elementary school to be built somewhere. But two years ago, given population trends and elementary landscape uncertainties, the board shelved phases two and three, a wise move especially given more recent changes.
In the initial plan, the projected cost for renovating Sullivan North was $1.5 million and Sevier, $2 million. Today, the cost to renovate Sullivan North in time for an opening of August next year has ballooned to $18 million while renovating Sevier is now estimated at $24 million. And those costs continue to rise due to inflation and the pandemic. School board member Todd Golden said recently that a 10-year capital improvement plan estimated at more than $97 million over 10 years could grow to $120 million or $130 million because of increased costs. That’s likely an understatement, but the general trajectory is correct.
Meanwhile, any future board plans have been rendered obsolete due to significant city population changes. Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash told the board that within two years an estimated 1,302 new housing units would be occupied in Kingsport even as more are planned because of a booming housing market. The estimate is that about 500 new students would be among residents of those units.
For instance, a project underway in West Kingsport includes 76 single-family homes and 14 town homes, which will add an estimated 60 students to nearby Roosevelt Elementary. In the initial school plan, Roosevelt would have been closed.
“It just seems like we need a new study,” said board member Melissa Woods, to which board President Jim Welch replied could be voted on at the Feb. 22 board meeting.
There’s no question about the need for a new long-range plan. But don’t be surprised by the cost. Separate city and county school facilities studies nearly 10 years ago by Ohio-based Dejong-Richter cost nearly a half million dollars.
But considering that well more than $100 million is likely at stake, another in-depth study is necessary. Current projects should be completed, but no new projects should be undertaken pending a new and thorough study.