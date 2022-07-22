In 2005, Kingsport began working on a plan to redevelop the riverfront area from Rotherwood Bridge to Industry Drive. The proposed project was called King’s Port on the Holston and later renamed Kingsport Landing. In 2008 it was given yet a new name: Kingsport Riverwalk.
The city hired a consulting firm to create a phased 20-year plan and even hired a part-time director for the project. City and community leaders envisioned the area being an arts, entertainment and heritage district with new restaurants, businesses, condos and parks.
The district includes Netherland Inn Road, Fort Robinson Drive, Riverport Road and Industry Drive with linkage to other parks.
The 20 years is nearly up, and Kingsport Riverwalk has barely materialized. But there is a new opportunity to see this project to fruition, thanks to $5.1 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Kitty Frazier, Kingsport Parks and Recreation manager, is promoting the plan to the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen as a crown jewel and destination point.
Frazier made a presentation about the revitalization of Riverwalk Park as well as other areas of the city’s riverfront, pointing out that similar riverfront transformations have provided an economic development boost for such cities as Knoxville, Chattanooga and Greenville, South Carolina.
BMA members have said they would like to fund a project that could make a lasting impact on the city. Other ideas are on a list for which the money can be used, and the BMA hopes to come up with a decision on how to spend the money in coming months. A recent TVA study has shown that one mile of developed shoreline drives $1 million in economic impact.
More than a decade ago, Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt, then assistant to the city manager, gave an overview of the master plan including creating Confluence Park, located just before Rotherwood Bridge, which would feature public art and historical references. Moving east along the river, McCartt spoke of the Day Use Park, which would focus on water activities and picnic pavilions, the Netherland Inn Complex and Boatyard Park.
The consultants recommended moving Netherland Inn Road 30 feet toward the river to give the inn a “front yard,” McCartt said.
The other two major phases in the master plan include the expansion and improvement of Heritage Park and the Kingsport Landing Redevelopment District, the neighborhood at the corner of Netherland Inn Road and Industry Drive. The consultants envisioned the redevelopment district being home to small businesses and restaurants.
Frazier has made the case for the money being used, at long last, to revitalize Kingsport’s riverfront. This project has been gathering dust for too long.
“We have something that Bristol and Johnson City don’t have,” said Brad Hoover, a member of the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Advisory Council.
Indeed we do. Residents in Kingsport have long been vocal about their perceived lack of growth while the other two legs of the Tri-Cities flourish. This is our chance to jump-start something that will bolster the economy and the city’s image. Let’s not let another 20 years pass.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.