Kitty Frazier, Kingsport Parks and Recreation manager, presents a plan to transform the riverfront during a BMA work session.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times-News

In 2005, Kingsport began working on a plan to redevelop the riverfront area from Rotherwood Bridge to Industry Drive. The proposed project was called King’s Port on the Holston and later renamed Kingsport Landing. In 2008 it was given yet a new name: Kingsport Riverwalk.

The city hired a consulting firm to create a phased 20-year plan and even hired a part-time director for the project. City and community leaders envisioned the area being an arts, entertainment and heritage district with new restaurants, businesses, condos and parks.

