Kingsport’s mayor should serve for four years rather than two, says Mayor Pat Shull. To that end he wants the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen to draft and approve a resolution to send to the Tennessee General Assembly for approval as a private act.
But with all due respect, it shouldn’t be Mayor Shull’s call. Nor should it be that of the BMA.
The residents of Kingsport should determine whether the structure of their government changes, but they are conspicuously left out of this proposal to bypass them and go directly to the state.
Mayor Shull has served Kingsport well. He has been a capable leader and has attempted to move the city forward in many respects.
But if the conditions of his position are to change, it should be via a referendum of the city’s residents. And if residents choose by majority to do so, it should only apply to winners of the next election.
Mayor Shull said during the April 4 meeting of the BMA that he would like to change the state law to allow elected mayors after him to serve four-year terms instead of two years. “I just think it’s dumb for the mayor to have to serve a two-year term,” Shull said.
Vice Mayor Colette George doesn’t necessarily agree. She said congressmen serve two-year terms, and several other cities have two-year term mayors. “I have real trouble seeing the benefit for the citizens,” she said.
In fact, neither Bristol, Tennessee, nor Johnson City has a four-year mayor.
Bristol City Council members are elected on a nonpartisan basis for a staggered four-year term of office, and annually in July they select one of their members to serve as mayor for a one-year period and one of their members to serve for a one-year period as vice mayor. The mayor presides at all meetings of the council and is the ceremonial head of the city but has no other executive or administrative powers or duties. The vice mayor serves in the absence or disability of the mayor.
In Johnson City, commissioners are elected at large for four-year staggered terms. Following each election the commission elects one of its members to serve as mayor for a two-year term and chooses a member to serve as vice mayor to fill in during a temporary absence of the mayor.
Last December the Kingsport BMA voted to move city elections from May to August to coincide with primary elections, thus saving the city the cost of the May election and guaranteeing a larger turnout in future city elections. That vote extended the terms of the mayor and BMA members by 15 months. Rather than face election in May of 2023, members are now serving until August 2024.
Mayor Shull is in a hurry to make this change to a four-year term, this year if possible, he said. “I think doing it as far away from the election is better because it tamps down some of the politics of it,” Shull said.
“I’m not doing this for me,” he said. “I’m doing this for people after me.”
We doubt the public will buy that. The urgency in the mayor’s suggestion suggests otherwise.
No further action was made during the work session regarding whether a resolution would be drawn up for Shull’s request, and none should be. Instead, the BMA should vote to add a referendum to this fall’s primary ballot if it, as a body, sees a benefit. If the BMA sees a benefit and if that referendum were to pass, a private act would be sent to the General Assembly for consideration next year, to go into effect for winners of the August 2024 election.
That would be the will of he people.