Earlier this year, Kingsport was cited by the American Planning Association’s Economic Development Division for the redevelopment of the greater Kingsport Press site and nearby properties.
The city received the award for its work on the Press property, Food City shopping center, Kingsport Farmers Market, Kingsport Carousel, Town Park Lofts and proposed development of the Dobyns-Taylor warehouse.
It took many years and a lot of hope and sweat from a whole lot of people to totally transform that area into such an impressive entrance to downtown, and now it has earned further recognition.
The Tennessee Municipal League is a voluntary, cooperative organization established by the cities and towns of the state for mutual assistance and improvement and has announced that Kingsport is to be recognized for Excellence in Economic Development and Revitalization.
“It is awesome for Kingsport to be recognized by all the cities across the state,” said John Rose, economic development director for the city.
It is the third award in economic development the city has received in the past two years. Last year, the city won Best Practices in Economic Development from the APA.
“It’s not a one-person award,” Rose said. “It’s a city award.”
But John Rose is one big reason why the city merits this recognition. He is, as Mayor Pat Shull says, “a Kingsport treasure.”
The award represents all those who have pitched in to help revitalize the area including the city’s industrial board, private developers, the Kingsport Chamber, nonprofit organizations and several city departments coming together. Kingsport began this process with the establishment of a full-time economic development office and created a database of existing and available properties. This, in turn, allowed officials to better work with developers, brokers, property owners and business owners on a variety of both commercial and residential projects to benefit the city.
These efforts have been rewarded with three new stores opening at the Kingsport Pavilion, and the expansion of one retailer in the city.
Hull Properties also invested more than $5 million into the Fort Henry Mall with renovations and additions that would add square footage to the property and improve outparcels on the huge parking lots.
Outreach efforts from the economic development office included a business park roundtable, creation of the retail center database, realtor’s roundtable and building relationships with multiple developers. Downtown continues to grow with renovations on three major properties: Pappy’s, the Kingsport Grocery Building, and the Citizens Supply Building. Two large parcels are already under contract, and two parcels have sold along Airport Parkway.
Kingsport continues to do well. While many city names are duplicated throughout the U.S., there’s only one Kingsport — a fact that invokes community pride, known locally as the “Kingsport Spirit.”