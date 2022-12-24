BMA work 11-15

Allana Leonberg, chairwoman of the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission, gives an update to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a work session.

The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission thinks it has an image problem, but many city residents know of its good works. What does the commission do? Given the season, we’ll borrow a word from “A Christmas Carol.” Scrooge asks the ghost of Marley, “What do you want with me?” The ghost replies, “Much” — which is what the commission has been busy doing.

As Chairwoman Allana Leonberg told the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently, the Kingsport Neigh-borhood Commission has helped serve meals to the homeless, fix Little Library boxes and campaign to make cars in neighborhoods safer.

