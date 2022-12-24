The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission thinks it has an image problem, but many city residents know of its good works. What does the commission do? Given the season, we’ll borrow a word from “A Christmas Carol.” Scrooge asks the ghost of Marley, “What do you want with me?” The ghost replies, “Much” — which is what the commission has been busy doing.
As Chairwoman Allana Leonberg told the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently, the Kingsport Neigh-borhood Commission has helped serve meals to the homeless, fix Little Library boxes and campaign to make cars in neighborhoods safer.
It does anything that comes to it that in some way improves neighborhoods and, therefore, the city.
“We’re always trying to get the word out,” Leonberg said. “I don’t think a lot of people know who we are or what we do.”
But within the past several months the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission helped prepare 110 meals for the Salvation Army for lunch and then helped serve them. Another project the body took on was making repairs to five “Little Libraries” across the city. Those are small boxes where people can borrow books and put books back.
Leonberg said all the boxes have been repaired and restocked.
“Was the damage vandalism or just wear and tear?” Alderman Darrell Duncan asked.
“I think it was a mix of both,” Leonberg said.
She said some of the boxes had damage to their plexiglass, and others had decals that had worn off.
Another big undertaking this year was a campaign the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission called “Remove. Take. Lock.” Leonberg said Capt. Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, had made a presentation to the group over the summer. During that time, two rings of juveniles were breaking into cars and stealing valuables.
Members of the commission then started putting up billboards, making public service announcements and conducting a social media campaign, “simple reminders of things that people can do to make their cars safe,” Leonberg said.
The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission is a creation of the ONEKingsport Community Summit led by former Mayor Jeanette Blazier in 2015. It focused on the creation of strong neighborhoods, and one recommendation to facilitate this accomplishment was the creation of a neighborhood commission.
The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission is composed of 12 residents who advise on and promote initiatives to strengthen neighborhoods and, as needed, provide input to the BMA on the impact of various programs to neighborhoods.
For the first time in years, the commission will be fully staffed once the BMA approves four new commissioners by January. Leonberg said coming after the COVID-19 pandemic the body is trying to get itself situated again.
“I consider this our rebuilding year,” she said.
You can learn more about the commission, as well as find information on its “neighborhood toolbox” and an interactive neighborhood map, just by Googling its name.